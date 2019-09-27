MARS HILL — The Lenoir-Rhyne football team didn’t play its best game a week ago, but still performed well enough to earn a 34-17 win over Newberry in its home conference opener. The Bears have now outscored their first three opponents by a combined total of 130-35, extending their South Atlantic Conference winning streak to eight and their overall regular-season winning streak to 13.
L-R hasn’t won its first four games to open a season since 2014, when it finished the regular season 11-0 before losing to Valdosta State in the NCAA Division II playoffs. To reach that mark again, the Bears will have to win a road game at Mars Hill for the first time since 2013 when they visit the Lions on Saturday at 1 p.m.
L-R head coach Drew Cronic is looking for a better start from his team on Saturday after a first half against Newberry that included two turnovers and a plethora of penalties. He discussed approaching every game the same way, no matter the opponent, during the Bears’ weekly Facebook Live show on Tuesday evening.
“I want it to not matter who we’re playing. I want us to go play a certain way every week and improve every week and play at an elite level because I think we’re capable of that,” said Cronic. “So we challenged our guys with that this week … about not measuring against who we’re playing against but measuring against ourselves and always trying to be the very best we can be.
“It’s still part of the process that we’ve been going through over the past 20 months,” he continued. “How do we turn into a championship team, a consistent championship team that plays a certain way every week and this is just who we are? We’ve come a long way and I’m really proud of our kids and proud of our program, but trying to squeeze that last five or six percent out of the program is where we are, and we’re gonna do that. We’re gonna get there, where we’re playing at a certain level consistently every time we go out on the field.”
The Bears (3-0) had plenty of bright spots last Saturday as well. Despite missing two starting offensive linemen due to injury, they again kept redshirt junior quarterback Grayson Willingham from being sacked as he completed 15 of 20 passes for 176 yards and a touchdown. L-R is one of just three teams in Division II that have not allowed a sack thus far.
The ground game continued to be a major part of the Bears’ offense, as they gobbled up 363 yards on 64 carries for an average of 5.7 yards per carry. Junior Jace Jordan made his L-R debut after breaking his jaw over the summer and finished with five carries for 96 yards, while sophomore fullback and Fred T. Foard product Tate Beaver had 12 carries for 65 yards and a TD.
“He can change the game a little bit,” said Cronic of Jordan. “He can run, he’s explosive. He had a little bit of a cramp issue at halftime, so we held him out in the second half, but he is a guy who makes us more explosive offensively.
“As he gets more comfortable he’s gonna get better, because he’s a pretty good-sized young man,” added Cronic of Beaver, who transitioned to offense this year after playing linebacker in 2018. “He can run, he’s smart, he’s physical and he can do a good job blocking, so that was good to see him contribute and I think he will continue to do that.”
Nevertheless, Cronic would like to see his team put up more points. Despite totaling 539 yards of offense against Newberry, L-R was unable to cash in on some prime opportunities to score additional points.
“Up front, it was a physical game. I felt like by the end of the game Newberry had had enough, and that’s what we want. We want to be a physical, tempo offense,” said Cronic. “But we had close to 550 yards, we need to have more points with that much yardage. We’ve got to punch in more touchdowns, we’ve got to finish drives, not have the turnovers and be a little more consistent.”
Defensively, the Bears will have to contend with reigning SAC Offensive Player of the Year Craig Rucker, Mars Hill’s talented senior wide receiver. In addition to a pair of receiving TDs, Rucker has also passed for a TD and ran for another.
Under center is sophomore quarterback Jimmy Urzua, who has completed 43 of 83 passes for 695 yards and eight TDs. He has also thrown four interceptions, though, which could have a ball-hawking group of Bears defensive backs licking their chops. Senior safeties Kyle Dugger and Landon Scott already have two interceptions apiece.
The Lions (2-1) also have two underclassmen running backs with over 100 yards thus far. Sophomore Christopher Roberts has 32 carries for 159 yards and a score, while freshman Rolous Frazier has 35 carries for 148 yards. But Cronic likes what his defense has done against the run through the first three games.
“Defensively, we’re really hard to run the ball on,” said Cronic. “Statistically, I don’t think anybody’s gained over 280 yards (of total offense) on us, so I have a high expectation for this team and we want them to meet those expectations and just the standard that we set. Don’t worry about who we’re playing, this is the level we want to play at.
“They’ll be a lot better prepared for us than they were last year,” he added of Mars Hill. “… We need to go play well and we’ve got a lot of respect for their program. I’m pretty sure they’re gonna try to get after us.”
