COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The College Swimming and Diving Coaches Association of America selected its All-American teams for the 2019-20 season on Thursday, with Lenoir-Rhyne's Kimberly Scheiber and Micah McRea both being chosen after their performances in the pool this season.

Scheiber, a sophomore from Pleizenhausen, Germany, qualified for her first NCAA national championship this year. She held two of the top times in all of Division II in the 200-yard individual medley and 200 breaststroke events. Scheiber is only the second women’s swimmer in program history to be announced as an All-American.

As for McRea, he is the first men's swimmer in program history to be announced as an All-American. A freshman from Hickory, he was also the Bears' first men's swimmer to qualify for the NCAA national championship this season. McRea owned the ninth-fastest time in all of DII in the 400 IM.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments