SALISBURY — After upsetting fourth-ranked Catawba in Friday’s series opener, the Lenoir-Rhyne baseball team lost both games of a doubleheader against the Indians on the road Saturday. The Bears lost 19-4 in Game 1 and 5-4 in the nightcap.
A seven-run fourth inning allowed the Indians (17-3, 8-1 South Atlantic Conference) to take a 9-0 lead in the opener. All seven runs were scored with two outs, with Jackson Reaper’s three-run home run serving as the big blow in the inning.
Will Jones and Andy Lopez each registered two-run homers for the Bears (12-10, 4-5) in the sixth.
As for Game 2, it saw L-R jump on Catawba for three first-inning runs thanks to a two-run double from Connor Smith and an RBI single from Lopez. After adding another run in the third, Reaper belted his second three-run blast of the twin bill to bring the Indians within a run.
Catawba tied the contest with an unearned run in the fourth before manufacturing the game-winning run in the fifth. Reaper led off with a single, stole second, move to third on a groundout and scored on a sacrifice fly to give the Indians a lead that they would not surrender.
L-R returns home today for a 3 p.m. doubleheader against Lake Erie.
