Talon LaClair

Lenoir-Rhyne softball player Talon LaClair (18) throws to first base in this file photo. A junior shortstop, LaClair recently received the 2020 Elite 20 Award from the South Atlantic Conference, an honor given to the student-athlete with the top grade-point average (based on a minimum of 48 credit hours) in each of the league’s 20 team championship sports.

 Photo courtesy of Lenoir-Rhyne Athletics

ROCK HILL, S.C. — Lenoir-Rhyne junior Talon LaClair was honored as the 2020 Elite 20 Award winner for softball, as presented by the South Atlantic Conference last weekend.

The award honors the student-athlete with the top cumulative grade-point average (based on a minimum of 48 credit hours) in each of the league’s 20 team championship sports.

A shortstop from Statesville, LaClair posted a 4.0 GPA while majoring in mathematics and completing 133 credit hours.

LaClair closed out the 2020 season batting .474 with seven home runs, seven doubles, 23 RBIs and 28 runs scored. She finished the year ranked third in the SAC in batting average and fourth in home runs.

