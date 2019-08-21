ROCK HILL, S.C. -- The Lenoir-Rhyne men's soccer team has been selected to finish first in the 2019 South Atlantic Conference Preseason Coaches' Poll, the league announced Tuesday. The Bears are coming off a 2018 SAC regular season championship, the first league championship in program history, and are looking to improve on last year's record of 11-6 (7-3 SAC).
L-R is the preseason favorite after receiving six of the 11 first-place votes. Queens received two votes and Anderson, Wingate and Tusculum all received one first-place vote, respectively.
The Bears also placed three players on the 2019 All-SAC Preseason teams: junior midfielder Victor Cascon (Salamanca, Spain), senior forward Goncalo Garcia (Lisbon, Portugal) and sophomore midfielder Carles Montoliu Lobo (Valencia, Spain).
Cascon is the sole player on the 2019 SAC Preseason All-Conference First Team. He was named to the Division II Conference Commissioners Association Southeast All-Region First Team afer leading L-R in goals (10) and points (23) last year, which was good for third in the SAC.
Garcia and Montoliu Lobo were both selected to the 2019 SAC Preseason All-Conference Second Team. Garcia was fourth for L-R with 13 points in 2018, scoring five goals and dishing out three assists. Lobo started 17 games for the Bears in 2018 and was part of an offense that finished with 42 goals on the season, which was second-most in the SAC.
The Bears open up the year against Limestone College on Thursday, Sept. 5, at 7 p.m. at Moretz Sports Athletic Complex.
2019 SAC Men's Soccer Preseason Coaches' Poll
Rank | School (First-Place Votes) | Points
1st | Lenoir-Rhyne (6) | 101
2nd | Queens (2) | 100
3rd | Anderson (1) | 83
T-4th | Wingate (1) | 81
T-4th | Tusculum (1) | 81
6th | Lincoln Memorial | 68
7th | Carson-Newman | 67
8th | Newberry | 40
9th | Mars Hill | 38
10th | Coker | 33
11th | Catawba | 23
Men's Soccer 2019 Preseason All-Conference
First Team
F – Soren Nygaard, Wingate
F – Sebastian Bertilsson, Mars Hill
F – Ibrahim Nadir, Newberry
F – Tobias Solem Karlsen, Carson-Newman
MF – Fabian Proesch, Tusculum
MF – Greg Evans, Carson-Newman
MF – Victor Cascon, Lenoir-Rhyne*
MF – Elliot Cutts, Wingate
D – Lucas Mostajo, Anderson
D – Georgios Charkoutsakis, Tusculum
D – Alan Brandao, Lincoln Memorial
D – Michael Hornsby, Queens
GK – Gal Elyashiv, Anderson
Second Team
F – Hunter Faust, Catawba
F – Goncalo Garcia, Lenoir-Rhyne*
F – Harry Ward, Anderson
MF – Henrique Devens, Tusculum
MF – Carles Montoliu Lobo, Lenoir-Rhyne*
MF – Mattia Ditommaso, Wingate
MF – Edgar Cervantes, Tusculum
D – Jeppe Christensen, Mars Hill
D – Clément Dagorn, Tusculum
D – Julio Neto, Lincoln Memorial
D – Ryan Tyrer, Anderson
GK – Sebastian Kalk, Queens
GK - Alejandro Quiriti, Tusculum
* designates a Lenoir-Rhyne player.