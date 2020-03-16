Lenoir-Rhyne junior men’s basketball player R.J. Gunn was recently named a Division II Conference Commissioners Association Second Team All-Region honoree. He was also a First Team All-South Atlantic Conference selection.
Gunn finished third in the league with 19.6 points per game and shot 49.9% from the field on the season. He played and started in all 28 games this year for L-R and hit 61 3-pointers at a 35.5% clip. The 6-foot-7 forward led the Bears in rebounding at 6.8 boards per contest, which also ranked ninth in the conference.
Sports Information Directors from NCAA Division II Southeast Region schools and conferences selected the two D2CCA All-Southeast Region teams. The process concludes with All-America selections announced later in the month.
2019-20 DIVISION II CONFERENCE COMMISSIONERS ASSOCIATIONMen’s Basketball
All-Southeast Region Team
First Team
Jordan Floyd, King (Sr., G, Stone Mountain, Georgia)
Courvoisier McCauley, Lincoln Memorial (Soph., G, Indianapolis, Indiana)
Akia Pruitt, UNC Pembroke (Sr., F, Winston-Salem)
Devin Whitfield, Lincoln Memorial (R-Jr., G, Lipscomb, Alabama)
DeQuan Abrom, Belmont Abbey (Sr., G, Washington, D.C.)
Second Team
Daniel Carr, Queens (Sr., G, North Augusta, South Carolina)
Isaiah Reddish, Barton (Jr., F, Durham)
Romeao Ferguson, Belmont Abbey (Jr., G, Burlington)
R.J. Gunn, Lenoir-Rhyne (Jr., G/F, Columbia, South Carolina)
Cameron Henry, Lincoln Memorial (R-Soph., G, Chesterfield, Virginia)
Southeast Region Player of the Year
Jordan Floyd, King (Sr., G, Stone Mountain, Georgia)
