Throughout this week, announcements have been made revealing the players selected by a committee to the Lenoir-Rhyne Football All-Decade Team. The 2010-19 era was the most successful in program history, producing five more wins than any other decade (the next closest was 78 wins in the 1950s).
The Bears went 83-35 in the decade and won six South Atlantic Conference championships while advancing to the NCAA playoffs five times. They reached the national championship game in 2013 and advanced to the regional finals on three occasions, earning national rankings in 54 weeks and being ranked as high as No. 2 nationally.
Here’s a look at the players chosen for the all-decade team:
OFFENSE
Quarterback: Grayson Willingham
The signal caller is a record-breaking QB who still has one year left with the Bears. The most important stat for Willingham is his 25-3 record as a starter and his 17-0 record (including playoffs) against SAC opponents. On top of the wins, Willingham’s 53 passing touchdowns are 14 more than anyone else in the 100-year history of L-R football.
Willingham also ranks third in program history with 4,459 passing yards and his 59.4 completion percentage in 2019 is the best single-season mark by a Bears passer. Before Willingham became the starter, no QB had thrown more than 18 TDs in a season, but he has thrown 26 in each of his two seasons under center.
Running Backs: Chris Robinson, Jarrod Spears, Isaiah Whitaker
In the decade, L-R led the nation in rushing on four different occasions, so narrowing it down to three backs was tough. However, Robinson, Spears and Whitaker stood out. Each of the three ran for over 2,000 yards in their career and topped 20 career TDs.
Robinson rushed for 1,418 yards in 2014, the second-most in a single season in program history. He was an all-conference performer and was named All-American.
Spears ranks eighth all-time with 2,971 career yards and his 4,566 all-purpose yards ranks third. He averaged an L-R record 13.3 yards per carry in 2012 and had 11 100-yard rushing games.
Whitaker's 2,700 career yards place him 10th all-time and his 562 attempts rank eighth. He was a three-time all-conference performer in his tenure and a two-time All-American on top of being team captain.
Offensive Linemen: Zach Bunn, Kaleb Myrick, Jason Poe, Joe Ray, Chandler Rearden
Perhaps L-R should be known as O-Line U at the Division II level. In the decade, the Bears produced eight of the 10 Jacobs Blocking Trophy winners. The award, given to the best offensive lineman in the conference, is voted on by the league coaches and the reason L-R was the best rushing team in the nation four times is due to the contributions of the O-line.
Chronologically, Rearden started the decade with back-to-back Jacobs Blocking Trophy awards and then Myrick won it in 2012. Ray won three straight, giving L-R six consecutive winners. After two years without a winner, Poe earned the distinction in both 2018 and 2019. This group combined for eight All-American honors and 13 all-conference awards.
Wide Receivers: T.J. Smith, Nick Stutts
Despite playing only three years with L-R, Smith is one of the most decorated receivers in history. He ranks ninth all-time with 15 career TDs and his 1,059 yards receiving in 2018 ranks as the third-most in team history. Smith also hauled in 12 TD passes in 2018, the second-most total in a single season, and his three-TD game against Tusculum is tied for the most in a game in history.
Stutts put up strong numbers and was a tremendous run blocker from the WR position. In the two seasons he played during the decade — his first two seasons were 2008 and 2009 — he had 72 receptions for 1,150 yards and seven TDs. Stutts averaged 15.9 yards per catch and had a 10-catch, 156-yard performance against North Greenville in 2011.
Flex: Jaquay Mitchell
Mitchell was one of the most unique two-way threats in L-R history during his four years. In fact, he is the only player in the 100-year history of Bears football to top 1,000 yards in both rushing and receiving. Mitchell had 1,095 yards through the air and seven TDs and added 1,105 yards rushing and seven more scores.
Mitchell averaged 7.1 yards per rush and also had 845 kickoff return yards and took a punt return to the house. He has the only 99-yard reception in L-R history and earned all-conference honors in 2019.
DEFENSE
Defensive Linemen: Jaquan Artis, Blake Baker, Dan Louba, Brandon Martin
The front four wreaked havoc on opposing offenses for 10 years. As for Artis, he was named the 2019 Division II Conference Commissioners Association National Defensive Player of the Year and his 29 career sacks are the most of any L-R player in history. He also ranks second in program history with 47.5 career tackles for loss and his 23 tackles for loss in 2019 are the most in a single season. Artis earned the SAC Defensive Player of the Year award in 2019 and was the first Bear to be a finalist for the Harlon Hill Award since Leonard Davis in 1994.
Baker is tied with Artis for most sacks in a season with 14.5 and he ranks third in career tackles for loss and second in career sacks. He had eight multiple-sack games in his career and was an All-American in 2013 and 2014.
Louba is the only active player on the all-decade defense and the disruptive defensive tackle has 19 career sacks through his junior year (fifth all-time) while his 11 sacks in 2019 rank sixth. Louba is a two-time all-conference performer.
Rounding out the front four is Martin, who had 20.5 career sacks and five games with more than one. He was all-conference from 2010-12 along with being a captain in 2011 and 2012.
Linebackers: Tanner Botts, Demetrius Green, Sherrod Williams
At the LB position, Botts ranks fifth in career tackles for loss (36) and second in forced fumbles (7). He recorded 134 tackles in 2013, the ninth-most in program history, and his 25 tackles against Carson-Newman in 2012 is an all-time NCAA playoff high for L-R. Botts has both a multiple-sack and a multiple-interception game on his ledger and was a three-time all-conference player on top of being a two-time All-American and the 2014 SAC Defensive Player of the Year.
Green was also a SAC Defensive Player of the Year (2011) and a three-time all-conference player. In 40 career games, he finished with 291 career tackles, 26 tackles for loss, 7.5 sacks and a pair of interceptions.
Williams ranks 10th all-time with 316 career tackles and his 12 forced fumbles are the most in L-R history. In 2018, Williams forced a Division II-best six fumbles and also had eight sacks.
Defensive Backs: O'Neil Blake, Kyle Dugger, Michael Green, Myer Nolan, Marcus Shuford
The DB position produced some of the most elite talent of the decade. Blake was a two-time all-conference player and an All-American in 2014. He had five career interceptions and 200 total tackles with 12 resulting in a loss. Blake also broke up 35 passes.
Dugger is on the brink of an NFL draft selection next week and had one of the most impressive careers ever. The safety became the only Bears player to win the Cliff Harris Award, given to the best Division II defensive player in the nation. Dugger earned All-American honors in 2019 and his 164 interception yards rank seventh all-time. He earned all-conference accolades in three straight seasons and was SAC Defensive Freshman of the Year in 2015. He scored TDs on a punt return, interception return and fumble return in his career.
Not to be outdone, Green's 18 career interceptions rank fourth all-time and no one has more than his 429 interception return yards. In fact, no one is within 200 yards of him in that category. Green had eight picks in 2013, which ranks second in a single season, and his 256 return yards that season are 107 more than any other player ever. His three picks against Alderson Broaddus in 2013 are tied for the second-most in a single game in program history and he was SAC Defensive Player of the Year in 2013.
Nolan had six interceptions in 2012, which ranks fourth all-time, and he made the all-conference list twice. On top of being a team captain, he had 161 tackles in his two seasons and 13 pass breakups to go with three forced fumbles.
Despite having just one season in the decade (he played from 2007-10), Shuford’s 2010 season resulted in SAC Defensive Player of the Year honors as he intercepted three passes to go with 11 pass deflections and 78 tackles.
SPECIAL TEAMS/COACHES
Kicker: Chase Allbaugh
Allbaugh is the most accurate kicker in L-R history, connecting on 79.1% of his field goal attempts. He ranks fifth all-time with 34 made field goals and is tied for first among all kickers with 264 career points. Allbaugh's 162 career extra points made are 33 more than any other kicker in Bears history and he owns the record for most field goals in a season (15) and is tied for the most field goals in a game (5). He has also buried a record 97 straight extra points dating back to the 2018 season.
Punter: Michael DeStephens
For a single season, DeStephens has the fourth and fifth highest average yards per punt. The three-time all-conference performer was also an All-American in 2016, becoming just the second punter in L-R history to earn All-American accolades.
Long Snapper: Stewart Sherrill
Sherrill was the Bears’ long snapper from 2013-16 and was the snapper who helped DeStephens become the best punter of the decade. He was a member of a very strong special teams unit during his time in Hickory.
Coaches: Drew Cronic, Mike Houston
Two coaches who led L-R to new heights are the Coaches of the Decade. Cronic, who spent two seasons with the Bears, never lost to a conference opponent. The Bears were 17-0 against SAC foes (including postseason) under Cronic and 25-3 overall. After inheriting a program that had won three games in 2017, Cronic authored the largest turnaround in the nation and guided the Bears to a 12-win season. He earned National Coach of the Year honors that season and was SAC Coach of the Year each of his two seasons at the helm. Cronic led the Bears to back-to-back NCAA Quarterfinal appearances.
Houston led the Bears to a national championship game in 2013 and went 29-8 with a .784 winning percentage in his three seasons as a head coach (2011-13). He was also SAC Coach of the Year every season he was in Hickory and led the Bears to a 4-2 record in NCAA playoff games. Prior to being named head coach, Houston was the Bears’ defensive coordinator and secondary coach to start the decade. He was named the Don Hansen Super Region II Coach of the Year in 2013, when the Bears ascended to No. 2 in the nation.
Each of the two coaches led the Bears to 13 wins — 2013 for Houston and 2019 for Cronic — which equals the most wins in a season in L-R history.
LENOIR-RHYNE FOOTBALL ALL-DECADE TEAM
QB - Grayson Willingham
RB - Chris Robinson, Jarrod Spears, Isaiah Whitaker
OL - Zach Bunn, Kaleb Myrick, Jason Poe, Joe Ray, Chandler Rearden
WR - T.J. Smith, Nick Stutts
Flex - Jaquay Mitchell
DL - Jaquan Artis, Blake Baker, Dan Louba, Brandon Martin
LB - Tanner Botts, Demetrius Green, Sherrod Williams
DB - O'Neil Blake, Kyle Dugger, Michael Green, Myer Nolan, Marcus Shuford
LS - Stewart Sherrill
K - Chase Allbaugh
P - Michael DeStephens
Coaches - Drew Cronic, Mike Houston
