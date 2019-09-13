RICHMOND, Va. — The Lenoir-Rhyne football team couldn’t have asked for a better beginning to the 2019 season, as the Bears opened with a 68-7 rout of St. Augustine’s last Saturday at home. Apart from a fumble that led to the Falcons’ only touchdown, L-R was in control from start to finish.
It could be a different story this week, as the Bears hit the road for a matchup with Virginia Union on Saturday at 1 p.m. The only time the two schools have met was on Aug. 30, 2007, with the Panthers winning by a 28-13 final inside L-R’s Moretz Stadium.
L-R head coach Drew Cronic is well aware of the challenges Virginia Union presents. He discussed the Panthers during the Bears’ weekly Facebook Live show on Tuesday evening.
“Virginia Union is a playoff-caliber team, there’s no question,” said Cronic. “They just beat FCS program Hampton, that’s a huge win for their program … and they are a good looking football team.”
The Panthers outscored Hampton 22-0 in the second half last week, upsetting their in-state, Division I opponents on the road. While junior quarterback Khalid Morris completed just 7 of 21 passes (33.3 percent), he finished with 199 yards and four touchdowns through the air. Three of those TDs went to sophomore wide receiver Charles Hall, who totaled 152 yards on scoring receptions of 80, 28 and 44 yards.
Virginia Union also ran the ball effectively, with junior running back Tabyus Taylor registering 159 yards on 25 carries while adding two catches for 38 yards and a TD. On defense, the Panthers received interceptions from senior Sterling Hammond and junior Bryan Epps.
“They’re really well-coached,” said Cronic. “I’ve watched their defense more than I have their offense, but defensively they’ve got really good players and they keep it pretty simple. They just play ball and they do what they’re supposed to do.
“Offensively, they’ve got a running back who’s the real deal and a lot of good athletes,” he added. “And they’ll be huge up front offensively. They’re a legitimate team that is a playoff-caliber team.”
The eighth-ranked Bears are also a playoff-caliber squad that reached the quarterfinals of the NCAA playoffs a year ago. They played a lot of players in the 61-point win over St. Augustine’s, but likely won’t have that luxury on Saturday.
Nevertheless, the starters looked sharp in Week 1. Redshirt junior quarterback Grayson Willingham completed 6 of 10 passes for 99 yards and three scores, while senior running back Jaquay Mitchell had five carries for 73 yards and one of the Bears’ three rushing TDs.
L-R’s defense was strong as well, with senior safety Kyle Dugger notching two interceptions, including one he returned for a 30-yard TD for the Bears’ first score of the season. L-R added six sacks, 13 tackles for loss, two forced fumbles and three quarterback hurries.
“It’s good, we’ll get a chance to go play somebody that’s dang good and see where we are,” said Cronic of Saturday's game. “… It’ll be a great challenge for us.”
