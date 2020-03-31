The Lenoir-Rhyne men’s lacrosse team appeared on ESPN’s “SportsCenter” during the 11 p.m. broadcast last Saturday night. The 20-second clip was part of the show’s “Senior Night” feature, which was recently initiated to recognize high school and collegiate senior athletes across the country who had their final seasons cut short due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
Included in the highlight package were the Bears’ back-to-back victories over third-ranked Adelphi and top-ranked Limestone, games that occurred on March 1 and March 8, respectively. L-R defeated Adelphi 17-16 at home before knocking off Limestone by an 18-16 score in a neutral-site contest.
The seniors listed on the Bears’ 2020 roster are attacker Hunter Savitcheff from Rochester, New York; defender Tyler Bane from Warrentown, Virginia; attacker Edward Tate from Austin, Texas; defender Justin Russell from Harleysville, Pennsylvania; midfielder Kyle Landis from Telford, Pennsylvania; attacker Eric Dickinson from Charlotte; defender Austin Wilson from Havre de Grace, Maryland; and midfielder Bowen Collins from Hillsborough.
L-R was 6-1 overall, having won all five home games and four consecutive contests before the season was suspended and ultimately canceled. The six victories were just two fewer than the Bears had during the entire 2019 campaign, when they finished 8-8 overall.
Last Saturday’s clip can be viewed online by visiting the Lenoir-Rhyne Athletics YouTube channel.
