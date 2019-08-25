Lenoir-Rhyne Vice President for Athletics Kim Pate has announced the hiring of Jesse Tarr as the head men's and women's tennis coach. Tarr has served as the associate head coach at Queens University since 2016 and helped lead both programs to national rankings and a total of five NCAA Tournament berths.
"I am excited to welcome Jesse Tarr to our Bears Family," said Pate. "He brings tremendous experience, energy and a true passion for developing student-athletes both on and off the court. I am confident that he will build on the tremendous success and recent momentum to take our program to the next level with the goal of competing for championships and NCAA postseason opportunities."
In his three years with the Royals men's and women's programs, Queens never lost more than five matches in a season and the men advanced to the NCAA Tournament all three years. The women made a pair of NCAA Tournament appearances and Tarr recruited two players who would go on to win SAC Freshmen of the Year honors. In total, Tarr helped the Royals to two conference championships, two conference players of the year and 23 all-conference selections while graduating 100% of student-athletes.
Prior to his time at Queens, Tarr was the men's and women's assistant coach at UNC Charlotte from 2010-16 and also held the title of men's interim head coach. During his time in Charlotte, Tarr helped build five recruiting classes that were recognized nationally and coached 24 all-conference players.
During the 2015 season, the men's program amassed an 18-4 mark, one of its best in school history, while winning a school-record 13 matches in a row. Four different 49ers were honored as All-Conference USA selections. The women's team in 2014-15 doubled its win total from the previous campaign against a schedule that featured five nationally-ranked opponents. Nine players were named to the Conference USA Commissioner's Honor Roll and the program recorded the highest semester grade point average in athletic department history.
Both programs ended up in the International Tennis Association Carolina Regional rankings, marking only the third such listing for the women's program in school history.
Tarr was also an assistant coach at the College of William & Mary as well as a volunteer assistant at Boise State University where he helped the team to the Sweet 16 round of the NCAA Tournament and a No. 20 national ranking.
"I would like to thank Kim Pate, President Whitt and all of Lenoir-Rhyne University for the opportunity to lead the tennis programs," said Tarr . "I am truly honored to be given this responsibility. It's my goal to help the student-athletes on my teams grow and be successful personally, academically and athletically. I see a great deal of potential in these programs and am excited to get to Hickory and hit the ground running."
Tarr was a standout during his playing career at James Madison from 2004-08. He was a five-time all-conference selection and a nationally-ranked doubles player. Tarr graduated from JMU in 2008 with a bachelor's in psychology and a minor in coaching education.