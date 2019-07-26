Lenoir-Rhyne University Bears Club has announced information for this year's Annual Dinner. The event is set to take place next Thursday, Aug. 1, at Moretz Mills with cocktails being served at 6 p.m. Dinner, which is courtesy of Texas Roadhouse, will start at 6:45 p.m. Additionally, anyone who would like a tour of the brand-new Neill McGeachy Sports Performance Center can come to campus earlier that day at 4:30 p.m.
The event will kick off the celebration for the 100th season of L-R football which will take place in 2019. The long tradition of L-R football has produced over 500 wins, a national championship in 1960 and a national runner-up in 2013. The 2018 Bears advanced to the national quarterfinals and are set for another strong season under reigning American Football Coaches Association National Coach of the Year Drew Cronic.All L-R football alums are highly encouraged to attend this special evening.
"This is such an exciting time to be a part of Bear Nation. I hope everyone who has had the opportunity to strap it up Between the Bricks can join us for what will surely be a memorable evening," said Bears Club President Bob Fincher. "I am forever grateful for my time playing at L-R and can't wait to be a part of this great celebration of 100 years of L-R football."
The special guests for the evening will be Mike Pope, Fred Goldsmith and Cronic.
Pope is an L-R Hall of Famer and is one of the greatest tight ends coaches in NFL history. Pope spent 34 years in the NFL with teams such as the New York Giants, Washington Redskins, Cincinnati Bengals, New England Patriots and Dallas Cowboys and picked up four Super Bowl rings in the process.
Goldsmith coached the Bears for four seasons from 2007-10. He was responsible for bringing in many of the players and setting the foundation for the teams that would eventually win South Atlantic Conference championships and advance to the 2013 national championship game.
Cronic led the Bears to one of the most successful seasons in program history in 2018 and was the conference, regional and national coach of the year. Cronic transformed the Bears from a three-win program to a 12-win program in his first season and navigated the biggest turnaround in the nation. His offense broke multiple program records and he guided L-R to a perfect 7-0 record in league play and an undefeated season at home.
Pictures, video and memorabilia from the first 99 years of L-R football will be displayed and all players in attendance that have played L-R football will be recognized. Also honored will be the members of the 1960 National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics national championship team, the 2013 national runner-up team, all conference championship winning teams and all L-R Sports Hall of Famers. Past and present coaches will also be acknowledged.
Tickets are set at $50 per person and there is a discounted ticket of $25 for young alumni who have graduated after 2000. The price includes two free drink vouchers along with the food courtesy of Texas Roadhouse.
Registration can be done online by visiting alumni.lr.edu/bearsclubdinner or by contacting Martha Wrike over the phone (828-328-7007) or via email (Martha.Wrike@lr.edu).