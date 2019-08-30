HICKORY — The Hickory Kiwanis and the Kiwanis Club of Western Catawba County will host the annual Charity Golf Tournament on Wednesday, Sept. 11, at Ole Still Golf Club. The golf course is located out N.C. 127 north, cross the bridge and turn left at the traffic light.
All proceeds from this event will benefit children’s needs in area schools, the Kiwanis Park/Zahra Baker All Children PlayGround, Kiwanis Children’s Splash Pad, high school Key Clubs and college Circle K Programs, the Salvation Army Boys and Girls Club, Children’s Advocacy Center, dictionaries for third-grade students, Terrific Kids Kiwanis programs in the elementary schools as well as many other programs that will benefit children in Hickory and Catawba County.
The tournament will kick off with a morning and afternoon tee times. The registration for the 8 a.m. tee time will be at 7:30 a.m., and the afternoon tee time will be at 1 p.m. Afternoon players will register from 11a.m. to 12:30 p.m.. The format will be captain’s choice. Shotgun starts will be at 8 a.m. for morning and 1 p.m. for the afternoon tee times. There will be several hole-in-one opportunities like a new car sponsored by Jim Armstrong Subaru of Hickory. Prizes include $300 first-place team, $200 second-place team and $100 third-place team.
Prizes will also be given for closest to the pins on all par threes and longest accuracy drive.
There will be water and soft drinks as well as snacks and goodie bags for all entries. Lunch is provided by Texas Roadhouse of Hickory from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
The entry fee is $300 per foursome or $75 per player. The tournament is open to male and female participants. Brochures on the tournament will be at Ole Still Pro Shop or you can call or email the following Kiwanis Golf Committee members for brochures and questions. Helen Devlin, 828-244-3665, devlinhe@gmail.com; Bill Wiggss, 828-640-4423 billwiggs7@att.net; Steve Aaron, 828-446-0480, rsteveaaron@yahoo.com ; Dr. Bill Straka, 828-495-4828, wstraka@charter.net ; and Bob Roach-828-446-0033, bobgeneroach@gmail.com .
Organizers are currently accepting applications for the event and team registrations will close on Wednesday, Sept. 4. Everyone is invited to participate.
