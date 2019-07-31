BETHLEHEM — The Hickory Kiwanis and the Kiwanis Club of Western Catawba County will host its annual charity golf tournament on Wednesday, Sept. 11, at Ole Still Golf Club. The golf course is located out N.C. 127 N.C. Cross the bridge and turn left at the traffic light.
All proceeds from this event will benefit children’s needs in area schools, the Kiwanis Park/Zahra Baker All Children Playground, Kiwanis Children’s Splash Pad, high school Key clubs and college Circle K programs, the Salvation Army Boys and Girls Club, Children’s Advocacy Center, dictionaries for third-grade students, Terrific Kids Kiwanis programs in the elementary schools as well as many other programs that will benefit children in Hickory and Catawba County.
The tournament will kick off with morning and afternoon tee times. The registration for the 8 a.m. tee time will be at 7:30 a.m. and the afternoon tee time will be at 1 p.m. Afternoon players will register from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The format will be captain’s choice. Shotgun starts are at 8 a.m. for morning and 1 p.m. for the afternoon tee times. There will be several hole-in-one opportunities like a new car sponsored by Jim Armstrong Subaru of Hickory. Prizes include $300 for first-place team, $200 for second-place team and $100 for third-place team. Prizes will also be awarded for closest to the pins on all par 3’s and longest accuracy drive.
There will be water and soft drinks as well as snacks and goodie bags for all entries. Lunch is provided by Texas Roadhouse of Hickory from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
The entry fee is $300 per foursome or $75 per player. The tournament is open to male and female participants. Brochures on the tournament will be at Ole Still Pro Shop or you can call or email the following Kiwanis Golf Committee members for brochures and questions: Helen Devlin 244-3665 (devlinhe@gmail.com); Bill Wiggss 828-640-4423 ( billwiggs7@att.net ); Steve Aaron 828-446-0480 (rsteveaaron@yahoo.com); Dr. Bill Straka 828-495-4828 ( wstraka@charter.net ); and Bob Roach-828-446-0033 (bobgeneroach@gmail.com). Team registrations will close on Wednesday Sept 4.
Everyone may participate.