Jax Biggers

Crawdads' Jax Biggers (2) drops a bunt single right in front of the plate in this file photo. Biggers, Josh Jung and Matt Whatley had three hits apiece for Hickory in its 11-1 win over Lexington on Wednesday.

 Ernie Masche/Record File Photo

LEXINGTON, Ky. -- Josh Jung, Matt Whatley and Jax Biggers each had three hits, as the Hickory Crawdads beat the Lexington Legends 11-1 on Wednesday.

Jung singled three times, driving in two runs. Whatley singled three times, scoring two runs.

Hickory (70-46, 30-21 second half) batted around in the first inning, sending 12 batters to the plate and scoring seven runs, including a three-run home run by Pedro Gonzalez.

The Crawdads later added two runs in the third and one in the fourth and seventh to punctuate the blowout.

Hickory starter Grant Wolfram (5-2) picked up the win after allowing two hits over 5 1/3 scoreless innings. Opposing starter Yohanse Morel (2-5) took the loss in the South Atlantic League game after allowing seven runs and five hits while only recording two outs.

The Legends are now 58-62 overall and 21-30 in the second half.

Get today’s top stories right in your inbox. Sign up for our daily newsletter.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments