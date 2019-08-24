HICKORY — The John Hoyle Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) invites area women to its annual Prospective Members Tea on Sunday, Sept. 29, at historic Maple Grove.
The event is free and open to anyone interested in learning more about DAR, the John Hoyle Chapter, and their involvement in the community. Contact Chapter Regent Rhodella Coleman of Granite Falls for more information about the event at 828-396-6883.
The chapter was founded Jan. 31, 1922, by Magnolia McKay Shuford, daughter-in-law of Adolphus Shuford who built Maple Grove, then a farm north of Hickory. The house is now owned by Hickory Landmarks Society. John Hoyle Chapter has 120 members and meets for lunch on the first Wednesday of the month at Lake Hickory Country Club.
DAR represents one of the most inclusive genealogical societies in the United States and one of the world’s largest women’s organizations. Membership is open to women who can prove lineal descent from a patriot from the American Revolution. This nonprofit, nonpolitical volunteer women’s service organization dedicated to promoting patriotism, preserving American history and securing America’s future through better education consists of more than 185,000 members in 3,000 chapters across the world. More information can be found online at www.dar.org/JohnHoyleChapter_files or www.facebook.com/DarJohnHoyleChapter.