'It takes a special group': Newton-Conover’s state title team recognized by cities of Newton, Conover

“Personally, I can’t express to you how much it does mean (to receive a celebration),” said White, whose team won its final 21 games and earned its 29 victories by an average of 29.4 points per contest. “I can tell you right off the bat these ladies deserve a celebration, they deserve to be acknowledged, and when everything shut down it just sort of all stopped. And our superintendent (Aron Gabriel) started it, he goes, ‘We want to make sure that these kids aren’t forgotten. We want to make sure that we find a way to acknowledge their accomplishments.’

“We knew coming into this year that we had a lot of talent,” she added. “Matter of fact, the first meeting with these kids and the parents, I sat down and I said, ‘Guys, look around this room. There’s not many 2A schools in the state that have the talent you guys have, so talent’s not the issue. … We’ve talked all year long about how hard they participated, that our games weren’t near as hard, a lot of them, as our practices. But that was getting from that point of being a very good team and a very talented team to playing the last play date. And every kid can’t do that, every adult can’t do that. It takes a special group and this one was one of those, and I’m just excited that they let me be a part of it.”