'It takes a special group': Newton-Conover’s state title team recognized by cities of Newton, Conover

CONOVER — It hasn’t been the easiest last couple of months for the Newton-Conover girls basketball team. After finishing South Fork 2A Conference play undefeated for the second season in a row before adding a conference tournament title and a regional championship to the trophy case, the Red Devils were unable to play their 2A state title game against Farmville Central on March 14 due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
The contest, which would have been played at the Dean E. Smith Center on the campus of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, was originally postponed before being canceled late last month. Shortly thereafter, the N.C. High School Athletic Association made the decision to crown the state’s 16 regional winners co-state champions.
On Thursday afternoon, Newton-Conover was recognized for its historic season, which ended with an overall record of 29-2 and a 14-0 mark in conference action. The Red Devils’ players and coaches received a police escort from the recreation center in Newton to the Norman B. Coley Amphitheater in Conover for a public presentation of a joint resolution honoring the team’s accomplishments during the 2019-20 season.
Conover Mayor Lee Moritz spoke first, with Newton-Conover head coach Sylvia White and Conover Mayor Pro Tem Kyle Hayman also sharing some thoughts. Then each player and coach was presented with a gift bag and a round of applause from those in attendance.
Other city council members from Conover and Newton were also present at the ceremony. Players in attendance for Newton-Conover were seniors Chyna Cornwell, Mackenzie Johnson, Jahlea Peters and Aaliah Walton, juniors Nalece Duncan, Jaelyn Hayes, Grace Loftin and Mia Powell, sophomore Emma Fox and freshman Cassidy Geddes.
Assistant coaches joining White were Tasha Herman, Tasha Redmon, Jennifer Canrobert and Colton Medlin, while team cameraman Brandon Geddes was also on hand. Scorekeeper Maddie Barrymore, team manager Karlee Davis and sophomore players Monet Wilson, Lexi Martin, Hannah Watkins and Lizzy Duncan were unable to attend.
“Personally, I can’t express to you how much it does mean (to receive a celebration),” said White, whose team won its final 21 games and earned its 29 victories by an average of 29.4 points per contest. “I can tell you right off the bat these ladies deserve a celebration, they deserve to be acknowledged, and when everything shut down it just sort of all stopped. And our superintendent (Aron Gabriel) started it, he goes, ‘We want to make sure that these kids aren’t forgotten. We want to make sure that we find a way to acknowledge their accomplishments.’
“We knew coming into this year that we had a lot of talent,” she added. “Matter of fact, the first meeting with these kids and the parents, I sat down and I said, ‘Guys, look around this room. There’s not many 2A schools in the state that have the talent you guys have, so talent’s not the issue. … We’ve talked all year long about how hard they participated, that our games weren’t near as hard, a lot of them, as our practices. But that was getting from that point of being a very good team and a very talented team to playing the last play date. And every kid can’t do that, every adult can’t do that. It takes a special group and this one was one of those, and I’m just excited that they let me be a part of it.”
In addition to winning its first state championship since 1992, the Red Devils also got it done in the classroom. Newton-Conover’s players posted an accumulated unweighted grade point average of 3.55 during the 2019-20 school year.
“I’m super appreciative and blessed that everyone came out to support us,” said Cornwell, who was named state player of the year, regional player of the year and conference player of the year, among other accolades. She added that even though her team faced a lot of adversity on and off the court this past season, “this right here just sealed the deal. It was just perfect, absolutely.”
Loftin was Newton-Conover’s second leading scorer and rebounder behind Cornwell, and she was one of four players to represent the Red Devils on the all-conference squad along with Cornwell, Walton and Geddes. She was also grateful to those who showed up to support the team.
“It really means a lot,” said Loftin. “… It’s unfortunate what happened, but it’s bigger than us and all this really means a lot. I know it meant a lot to my team, it was just really cool.
“Playing with this team has been awesome,” she continued. “I came in my sophomore year and they made me feel welcomed right away, and we’ve really grown together and it’s like a family. We have fun, but there’s also a serious side to it and we push each other. It’s a family.”
As for Cornwell, her attention now turns to her college career. She is scheduled to report to Rutgers University on June 22 after signing her national letter of intent to play for the Scarlet Knights last November.
“I’m super pumped,” said the 6-foot-3 forward. “I’m just ready to go out there and play and get ready to be prepared for this big competition and this big conference, and hopefully we can compete for a national championship my first year.”
