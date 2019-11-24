BY MARY CANROBERT
Don Coleman is the kind of person every organization longs for: devoted, dependable, talented, and generous, especially with time. Straight from his heart and receiving no remuneration, he’s given 41 years to the Hickory Choral Society, and in that time, he’s helped to turn it into a first-rate group cherished by its fans in the Catawba Valley and beyond. Come the second week of December, Don Coleman will no longer be HCS’ conductor. He’s retiring.
Don and I talked in the choral society’s new rehearsal hall, an amazing SALT Block facility made possible by the generosity of community members who stepped up, checks in hand, during the half-million-dollar capital campaign to fund the room. HCS is in its second year of practicing within the walls of the state-of-the-art J. Don Coleman Rehearsal Hall.
It would be an understatement to say Don is pleased with the space he described as “our pride and joy.” He’s almost as over the moon about the hall as he is about the choral society itself, the community whose support for HCS has never wavered, and the history that HCS has made since its establishment 41 years ago.
So who is the man who’s stepping down from a job for which he received no salary but who tended and cultivated it as he would a major corporation? Well, he attended UNC-Chapel Hill, where he majored in piano and then earned a master’s degree in choral conducting. He was Hickory High School’s choral director (1969 to 1972) before entering the corporate world. And he was Hickory Springs’ president and CEO when he retired in 2011.
Here’s the part of the story where Don’s love of music and appreciation for those who make it/value it really shines. First, the high school kids whom Don taught. He was crazy about them, and he loved teaching. He said it was around the time of desegregation. Tensions were high, but not when his students — black and white — sang. Music brought the young people together.
“It’s a universal language,” said Don, who took 76 students to Europe to sing. By the time he exited the classroom in 1972, over 300 young men and women were participating in the choral program Don had organized. He had to leave education, though. It just didn’t pay enough.
Don said he continues to follow some of his former students’ lives. Many have professional careers in music.
In other words, Don moved on to private industry, but a piece of his heart was still so attached to directing music that he never lost touch with his past.
Then there’s the second thing that happened: The Hickory Choral Society was born. He was set to have the best of two worlds: being a successful businessman and conducting a choir on a regular basis.
A detailed history of the choral society’s origins and achievements is offered in the HCS publication “41 years.” It starts with Don and Hickory-area churches that worked annually to produce “Handel’s Messiah.” In 1977, Don was invited to oversee rehearsals and direct that year’s concert. “41 years” states: “Inspired and exhilarated by the musicality Coleman brought to the piece, a core group of these singers, including several of his former students, asked the Rockingham native to conduct a performance of the Brahms Requiem. The concert took place in March 1978. The seed had sprouted and the Hickory Choral Society was in bloom.” With Don as green-thumbed gardener.
HCS went from rehearsing here, there and anywhere to practicing regularly in a renovated choral room in what would become the SALT Block; from singers wearing mismatched dark clothing to professional-looking performers in tuxedos and custom-made dresses; and, in 1984, from an anybody-who-wants-to-sing-can-sing attitude to requiring auditions.
The annual Christmas concert evolved into four performances over a three-day period every first weekend in December, spring and fall concerts, and even performing outdoors in downtown Hickory.
HCS grew into an ensemble too good not to share. On the road they went — across North Carolina; in other states, including a group of HCS members singing with other choirs at Carnegie Hall; in Washington, D.C., at Washington National Cathedral; and across the ocean twice to sing in Europe.
They’ve been on UNC-TV, sung under the direction of visiting distinguished musicians, performed with some of the finest professional orchestras, have become champions of music education in the community, and have attracted a huge cadre of financial supporters.
HCS has grown “beyond being a community choir,” said Don, who’d prefer that I didn’t give him so much credit for HCS’ success, but I’m going to anyway. My guess is that Don, the educator, knows that students achieve success when their teacher provides three things: high expectations, an obvious passion for the subject and for teaching, and the expertise of others in the field of study.
Don has delivered all three — and more.
I wondered why he’s retiring. “I just felt like it was a good time to look for a fresh face, and I wanted to leave when the choral society was singing its best and had become a strong musical organization for the next conductor,” Don offered.
Job descriptions have been mailed locally and beyond. “This will become a paid position,” said Don. “The hope is for a new conductor to be named by June 1, 2020.”
There’s much that Don is going to miss. One is “conducting more of the major choral works that we have not yet performed,” he said. Another, the singers. “I feel as close to them as if they were my own family,” Don shared. “What separates this group from other community choruses is the volunteerism that they give. Whatever needs to be done, they do it. They’re the most giving people in the world.”
Singers come from eight different counties every Monday night to rehearse, and as Christmas concert time approaches, they’ll make the trip every day for four days to practice and then give multiple concerts in one weekend. “It says a lot that they come here from far away,” said Don.
It says a lot when a man shares 41 years of his life with a choir.
