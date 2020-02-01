HILDEBRAN — Good genes, faith and hard work have carried Lucille Sigmon through a century of life. A resident of Cambridge House, a DePaul Senior Living Community in Hildebran, Sigmon celebrated a century of living the good life in January.
“God is so good to me and has been all through the years of my life,” she said. “He has allowed me to live long, and I wish for many more years.”
Born in Gastonia and raised in Brookford, Sigmon was the only girl in a family of four. She attended Hickory High School and then Lenoir-Rhyne College.
She said her biggest accomplishment was opening and operating 10 beauty shops in Hickory, Morganton, Raleigh and even in Europe. She married Roscoe Sigmon, “an amazing man” with whom she had two children, five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Lucille and Roscoe, a World War II and Korean War veteran, traveled to 10 different countries together.
In her spare time at Cambridge House, Sigmon enjoys talking to residents and staff, going out to eat and spending time with family.
“I love it here,” she said. “Everyone is so nice and sweet. I know I can always depend on the folks here.”
Lucille said she is surprised to have lived to be 100 years old.
“It must run in the family,” she said.
