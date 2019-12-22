Several years ago, a former student of mine got himself into what 1960s TV character Sheriff Andy Taylor would have described as “a world of trouble,” serious trouble that landed him in a federal prison with a long sentence.
Mark Lowman made some colossally foolish, dangerous, and inexcusable decisions prior to his arrest and conviction related to drug trafficking.
I’m writing from the perspective of someone who remembers with great fondness the fifth-grade kid who was smart and funny and just needed an educator to believe in him. Mark talked too much, had trouble staying in his seat, and spent a lot of time standing next to my desk, going on and on about something he’d seen or done.
He could be a bit of a class clown, but my philosophy as a teacher was to look for a student’s strengths and positive qualities and create ways for those assets to shine in the classroom.
Mark wanted attention, so I made him the star in a class play. He was a superb actor.
He wanted to talk about his out-of-school interests, so I let him bring his pet rooster to school for a day.
You get the picture.
To discover the choices he’d made in life filled me with sadness, disappointment and anger that he hadn’t used his intellectual gifts wisely — the same sort of feelings I’d have had for my own children had they made similar decisions. And I’d have had no problem telling them their actions were foolish, dangerous and inexcusable.
I hadn’t known about Mark’s “career choice” or his incarceration until his mom got in touch with me in April to let me know he’d written a book. She shared Mark’s address at a low-security federal correctional institution in Butner.
He and I have exchanged letters ever since. Not once in any of Mark’s correspondence has he made excuses, pleaded innocence or whined about his situation.
Wisdom has replaced foolish, dangerous, and inexcusable.
“What’s done is done. I believe it’s more important how I’m doing my time,” he wrote in his first missive. “Recently, I reconnected with my creative side — a side I credit to you for helping me find. I will always cherish the creative writing lessons I learned in your class.”
I asked him a lot of questions about himself. He answered, “I think the real story is not about me necessarily but about the community of creative people in prison. Contrary to popular belief, not all prisoners are doing idle time. There are more people like myself and Chad Frank than there are the dangerous types portrayed in pop culture.”
“Here in prison I’ve connected with many creative people, one of whom is my co-writer of my book. Chad Frank is an accomplished poet and writer. ... Though we come from radically different backgrounds, we share a common desire to change and the drive to express ourselves in productive ways.”
Chad is from inner-city Philadelphia, from a dysfunctional family, Mark wrote, not saying what Chad’s crime was.
The two wrote a novel, “Shamrock Therapy,” and are finishing a second. I’ve read “Shamrock Therapy,” which is available on amazon.com. Mark described it as containing a “revenge plot.” Ever since reading “The Count of Monte Cristo” many, many years ago, I’ve had a fascination with revenge stories — not that I think revenge is a path onto which real humans suffering real injustices ought to step, but as a means of entertainment, such a tale is usually a good one, a way to vicariously slip fully into human nature and do unto others what we’d really like to do to them because of what they’ve done to us or someone we love. Evil for evil, in other words. And the evil in “Shamrock Therapy” is some of the worst.
Vengeance is what the main character in “Shamrock Therapy” has in mind when he takes “justice” into his own hands after his young son is abducted and murdered. Let me just say that “Shamrock Therapy” is not for the squeamish or those offended by profanity. It’s more for fans of TV shows like “Criminal Minds” or “Dexter.” I have to applaud Mark and Chad for going into gory details only minimally. As any fan of Alfred Hitchcock knows, the best stories — and movies — are those that leave some things to the imagination.
Mark shared that the 2010 murder of 10-year-old Zahra Baker, who lived in Hickory at the time of her demise at the hands of her stepmother, Elisa Baker, as one of a number of things that influenced his writing. “It has troubled me all these years,” Mark shared. “I just can’t understand how anybody could be so evil.”
He said Chad felt the same way, that he was “disgusted by stories ... of mistreatment of children, which is why he was so eager to help write ‘Shamrock Therapy.’”
I asked Mark to elaborate on the “community of creative people in prison.”
“There are lots of musicians, artists, and fellow writers/poets,” Mark began. “Creativity seems to be like a ripple effect with everybody inspiring one another to express themselves.”
Mark finally opened up about his life after fifth grade. It’s a common story. Kids tend to hang around those who accept them, and they do things — good or bad — to fit in. Mark’s social group applauded criminal behavior, so he “started out committing petty crimes,” he admitted. He landed in a behavioral-health institution. “Places like that are breeding grounds for ‘better’ criminals,” he shared.
Mark returned to public high school only to be “kicked out,” as he said, “for getting into an altercation.” His next stop was an alternative school, “where it was cool to get into trouble,” he wrote.
Then came the thing that entices many an eventual inmate: easy money. For Mark, it was the cocaine trade.
Ironically, life in a penal institution has provided Mark a good place to fit in — that “community of creative people.” If only he’d found that sort of group when he was a teenager!
He’s also discovered a penchant for teaching fitness classes and working with people recovering from injuries and life-threatening illnesses. “I’ve had many success stories,” Mark stated. “The most recent a (50-year-old) guy who has lymphoma whom I had to completely rehabilitate due to surgeries. When I first started working with him, he couldn’t run a quarter mile, do a pull-up, and struggled to do a push-up. In less than a year I have him doing 100 pull-ups in 30 minutes, up to 50 push-ups in a minute, running an 8-minute mile, and averaging six miles every other day.”
Mark hopes to own and operate a gym someday.
As I read Mark’s letters now and “hear” all his stories, I know that kid is back — the one who stood next to my desk, going on and on about something he’d done. And I’m truly thankful.
Learn more about Mark and Chad and their next book, “Shamrock Therapy Patty Wacked” at www.shamrocktherapy.net.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.