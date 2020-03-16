A wreck involving four vehicles at the intersection of Lenoir Rhyne Boulevard and 11th Avenue in Hickory left at least five people injured on Monday.
Hickory Police Officer Ericka Heath said three vehicles were stopped at the intersection. The driver of a Mazda3 driving in the same direction crashed into all three vehicles before stopping in the intersection.
Heath said a Mazda3 driven by Shemeka Lanette Little, 37, of Taylorsville was traveling between 60 to 65 mph at the time of impact. She said witnesses on the scene told her they didn’t hear the sound of brakes before the collisions.
A passenger riding in the Mazda3 was flown to Carolinas Medical Center in Charlotte, Heath said. The passenger remains in critical condition as of Monday afternoon.
Four others with various injuries, including Little, were also transported by EMS to both Catawba Valley Medical Center and Frye Regional Medical Center.
Those injured included both adults and children.
Heath said all others injured are in stable condition and some were released from the hospital on Monday.
Heath said the passenger taken to Carolinas Medical Center had a protective order against Little.
Little was released from the hospital Monday and arrested. She was charged with a domestic violence protective order violation, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to reduce speed.
Heath said Little is being held without bond.
Heath said she was patrolling Lenoir Rhyne Boulevard at the time of the crash and had just pulled over another driver going 60 mph on the street.
