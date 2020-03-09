PINEHURST — The Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute men’s basketball team fell in the championship game of the Region 10 Division 1 tournament on Saturday at Sandhills Community College. The second-seeded Cobras kept things close, but ultimately lost to top-seeded USC-Salkehatchie by a 92-89 final and now await today’s announcement of the field for the National Junior College Athletic Association Division 1 tournament to see if they will receive an at-large selection.
Vince Cole was the game’s leading scorer with 28 points for the Indians (27-4), while Mardrez McBride had 23 and Keyon Wesley chipped in 10. Kevin Williamson scored nine points for USC-Salkehatchie, with Ahmmad Rand adding eight.
Caldwell (29-4) was paced by 22 points from Alex Lineberger, with Kameron Cooke scoring 14. Tyrell Mendenhall also reached double figures with 13 points, while Demitri Dixon had 12, Jalen Barr finished with 11 and Anderson Keller tallied 10.
The Indians led 38-26 in the first half, but Caldwell rallied to take a 46-43 lead early in the second half. The Cobras built a 76-71 advantage with under five minutes to play and led 84-81 with 3:02 remaining, but USC-Salkehatchie was able to fight back and earn a three-point win.
SOFTBALL
Florence-Darlington 5, Caldwell 3; Florence-Darlington 6, Caldwell 2
The Cobras lost both games of a doubleheader on Saturday in Florence, South Carolina. Caldwell never led during either game, although a three-run home run from Alyssa McCrary closed the gap in the fourth inning of Game 1.
Florence-Darlington improved to 13-3 overall and 8-2 in Region 10 Division 2 play, while Caldwell dropped to 5-9 and 2-2. The Cobras traveled to Shelby for a doubleheader with Cleveland Community College on Sunday before hosting Surry Community College on Friday.
