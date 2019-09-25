There was good news and bad news for the St. Stephens volleyball team on Wednesday night.
The good news was the Indians were finally able to host a match in their own high school gym following a July flooding that forced them to play their first five home contests at Arndt Middle School. The bad news was St. Stephens’ opponent was the fifth-ranked 3A team in the state according to MaxPreps.com, the undefeated Watauga Pioneers.
In the end, the Indians fought valiantly but fell in three sets. Watauga won by set scores of 25-17, 25-12 and 25-15 to improve to 14-0 overall and 7-0 in the Northwestern 3A/4A Conference while dropping St. Stephens to 7-6 and 4-3.
“It feels like we’re back home,” St. Stephens coach Julie Harris said of returning to the high school gym. “It’s been a long time coming, since mid-July we haven’t been able to be in here. We only practiced yesterday in here, so not saying that that’s what it was, but I think a couple more practices and we maybe would have come out on the other side with just the comfort of being back here.”
St. Stephens got off to a solid start in the opening set, scoring six of the first eight points including a block from Rylee Upton and back-to-back aces from Neila King. Watauga responded with four straight points to tie things at 6-all, but the next three points went to the Indians on a Pioneer service error, a Madeline McElroy ace and a tip from Carter Leatherman.
The Indians maintained a lead for the next several moments before Watauga evened the score again at 12-all. St. Stephens grabbed a brief one-point advantage on a tip from King, but the Pioneers countered with an 8-1 run to take control. Although the Indians managed a few points down the stretch, the visitors ultimately took the first set by eight following a set-closing ace from Rebekah Farthing.
St. Stephens committed multiple errors early in the second set, allowing the Pioneers to take advantage. After doubling up the Indians at 20-10, Watauga allowed St. Stephens to score consecutive points on a service error and a block from Mackenzie Fairchild. However, the Pioneers came back with five straight points to close the set, with a kill and an ace from Brooke Byrd jumpstarting the spurt.
Watauga jumped out in front to begin the third set as well, getting early kills from a number of players — including two from Byrd and one apiece from Tegan Allan, Farthing, Chloe Baldwin and Brooke Scheffler — along with a tip from Scheffler to put together an 8-2 lead. Upton notched a couple of points for the Indians as they cut into the deficit and she added a block later in the set to go with one from King, but the Pioneers were again able to hold them off for a double-digit set win to bring the contest to an end.
“They’re a very scrappy, very solid team. They know what each other’s gonna do, they play travel ball together,” said Harris of Watauga. “… They’re together all the time and I think that team chemistry makes a big difference when they go out on the court.”
St. Stephens returns to action on Saturday for an all-Catawba Country tri-match at Bunker Hill that will also include Maiden. After facing the host Bears at 10 a.m., the Indians will do battle with the Blue Devils at approximately noon. The final matchup of the tri-match will pit Bunker Hill against Maiden at approximately 2 p.m.
“Local competition, I’m looking forward to it,” said Harris of the tri-match. “I think we’ve got a good outlook against those two teams this year. If we play like we played today, we should come out with two wins.”
