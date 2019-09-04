HICKORY — Adult Children of Aging Parents (ACAP) presents “Impact of Aging on Physical and Mental Health” on Tuesday, Sept. 10, at 5:30 p.m. at Mount Olive Lutheran Church in the intersection of 127 North and 29th Avenue.
Aging is a process, and it can be difficult to manage, especially for older adults. Caregivers struggle to provide the care that is needed for an older parent. ACAP provides support for the aging parent and their caregivers.
Speakers for the September program are Dr. Jayme Cannon and Dr. Hannah Stewart. Cannon graduated from William Carey School of Osteopathic Medicine in 2017. She holds a Master of biomedical science and a bachelors in chemistry. Stewart graduated from Lincoln Memorial University, DeBusk College of Osteopathic Medicine in 2017. She obtained a bachelor of science in psychology. Cannon and Stewart will complete an internal medicine residency at Carolinas Health Care System in geriatric medicine.
Meeting sponsors are Brookdale Falling Creek and Carolina Living Choices.
Next month’s ACAP presenters are Beth Harris Brandes, MSW, consultant, and Cynthia Eades, human relations, Catawba County.
To register for the free program, email Info.ACAPHickory@gmail.com or call 828-610-5741.
Although designed for adult-childen who are caring for their aging parents, ACAP meetings are open to all.
ACAP-Hickory is a local chapter of ACAPcommunity, a nonprofit organization.
