Carolina Weather Group Meteorologist Scotty Powell said for the past two years, the Catawba Valley has seen snow by mid-December. It won’t be happening this year.

“There is a chance for a light wintry mix — freezing rain, sleet mixture — for the Catawba Valley area on Friday,” Powell said. Temperatures will begin to drop below freezing around midnight and leading into Friday morning.

He said the mix could impact commutes in areas like Morganton, Lenoir, Hickory and Taylorsville. “It won’t be a major icing event but overpasses, bridges and back roads will probably be slick for morning traffic,” Powell said.

Powell added that temperatures will rise by noon on Friday, and the weekend will be clear with temperatures in the 50s and 60s.

“Even though the weekend looks clear, we are entering into a long-term pattern of cold, wet weather,” he said. “With an active storm track and systems moving in and out of the area, we’ll be keeping an eye out for possible winter weather events.”

