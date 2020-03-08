ROCKY MOUNT — The Catawba Valley Community College men’s basketball team saw its 2019-20 season come to an end in the semifinals of the Region 10 South Atlantic District tournament on Friday at North Carolina Wesleyan College. Despite leading by three points at halftime, the second-seeded Red Hawks fell 95-90 at the hands of sixth-seeded Louisburg College.
Jonathan McFall had a game-high 39 points for the Red Hawks (22-9) on 15-of-25 shooting including 4-of-9 from behind the 3-point line. Jeremiah Keith added 12 points off the bench, with Donovan Evans scoring 10.
The Hurricanes received 25 points from Deshone Hicks, who also pulled down nine rebounds. Terrelle Bowens chipped in 22 points and 11 boards for Louisburg, which advanced to Saturday’s championship game.
The Hurricanes lost the title contest by an 85-77 score at the hands of top-seeded Davidson County (31-1), ending the tournament with an overall record of 20-12. Both teams will compete in the national tournament March 17-21 at the Mary Miller Center in Danville, Illinois.
Women’s basketball
No. 4 Louisburg 77,
No. 1 Catawba Valley 70
The Hurricanes were also too much for the CVCC women’s basketball team in the semifinals of the Region 10 South Atlantic District tournament on Friday at Patrick Henry Community College in Martinsville, Virginia.
Alliyah Chaplin paced the Red Hawks (22-2) with 21 points and eight rebounds, while Tazah Hardin had 16 points and Aniya Taylor finished with 14.
Louisburg advanced to Saturday’s championship contest, where it lost to third-seeded Wake Tech by an 86-59 final. The victory moved Wake Tech to 21-7, while Louisburg dropped to 17-9.
