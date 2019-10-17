NEWTON - Everyone is invited to join Eastern Catawba Cooperative Christian Ministry and The Corner Table Soup Kitchen this Sunday at 3 p.m. in downtown Newton to participate in the 2019 Eastern Catawba County Hunger Walk.
The Hunger Walk is a community event designed to raise awareness and much-needed funding for hunger initiatives at both organizations. The walk is approximately 3.1 miles through downtown Newton. Registration will start at 2 p.m. The walk will start at 3 p.m. followed by refreshments and presentation of trophies. Awards will be provided for the largest team, top team fundraiser and top individual fundraiser.
Individuals can participate by walking, starting a team, fundraising or donating toward the event. Participants are encouraged to register and raise money online. Offline donations and registrations are also accepted the day of the event. All participants who collect at least $25 will receive a 2019 Hunger Walk T-shirt.
The Hunger Walk is sponsored by Beth Eden Lutheran Church, Countryside Pet Hospital, Mike Johnson’s Toyota, Rotary Clubs of Catawba County, Catawba Valley Baptist Church, Everett Chevrolet, First United Methodist Church Newton, First Presbyterian Church Newton, Newton Family Physicians, Startown Veterinary Hospital, Technibilt, Hendrick Honda, Mike Turney, Party Pros, and Logan Carter.
For more information, to register and/or donate, visit ecchungerwalk.com.
