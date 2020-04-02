Dyno is a great example of a pet that does not want to wait another 30 days for adoption. The dog has been sheltered at the Humane Society of Catawba County since 2018. The shelter says this about Dyno, "He loves people, and given his playful and gentle nature, would be a great fit for a home with children. Dyno knows many commands including sit, down and paw. He is eager to please and loves to snuggle."