...INCREASED FIRE DANGER FRIDAY...
THE COMBINATION OF LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY, GUSTY WINDS, AND DRY
FUELS AND BRUSH WILL LEAD TO INCREASED FIRE DANGER ACROSS THE
NORTH CAROLINA FOOTHILLS AND PIEDMONT FRIDAY AFTERNOON. RELATIVE
HUMIDITY VALUES FALLING TO NEAR 20 PERCENT WILL COMBINE WITH WIND
GUSTS AROUND 20 MPH DURING THE WARMEST PART OF THE AFTERNOON.
PLEASE REFER TO YOUR LOCAL BURN PERMITTING AUTHORITIES ON WHETHER
YOU CAN BURN. OUTDOOR BURNING IS GENERALLY NOT RECOMMENDED SINCE
FIRES CAN QUICKLY GET OUT OF HAND UNDER THESE CONDITIONS.
Dyno is a great example of a pet that does not want to wait another 30 days for adoption. The dog has been sheltered at the Humane Society of Catawba County since 2018. The shelter says this about Dyno, "He loves people, and given his playful and gentle nature, would be a great fit for a home with children. Dyno knows many commands including sit, down and paw. He is eager to please and loves to snuggle."
The offices of the Humane Society of Catawba County are closed to the public, but there are still animals waiting for a home inside and they’re still available to adopt.
With a statewide order to stay home, the humane society is encouraging people to use the found time to foster or adopt an animal, Executive Director Jane Bowers said.
“Just because we’re closed, we don’t want these guys sitting here for 30 days,” Bowers said. The shelter is open by appointment for adoptions and people interested in fostering.
The “stay-at-home” order doesn’t mean there aren’t still animals in need, Bowers said. The shelter will still be taking in animals and helping them, so she doesn’t want adoptions to stop either. “It’s a different situation than we’ve had to deal with previously but obviously our main care is looking after the animals as we always do,” Bowers said.
Non-essential veterinary care like spay and neuter surgeries are delayed, but the humane society will allow animals to be taken home by a family and brought back later to be spayed or neutered, Bowers said.
“We don’t want to hold the animals back just because they haven’t had surgery,” she said. “They’re better off with their new families.”
The Hickory and Newton shelters will be closed for walk-in visitors until April 13 at least, Bowers said. They wanted to limit the number of people in close proximity to each other, she said.
People are still welcome to drop off food and supply donations at the shelters, Bowers said. The humane society was worried about getting enough food for its animals but saw an influx of food donations because of that need, Bower said. “None of us know how to deal with this but this is a great community, and I think people have been very understanding with us,” Bowers said.
Animals available for adoption can be found on the Humane Society of Catawba County Facebook page and on their website www.catawbahumane.org.
Details about animals can be discussed beforehand as much as possible to narrow the number of trips to the shelter to, preferably, just one, Bowers said. “We’ll address anything before the appointment so they’ll be able to adopt the animal,” she said.
Those interested in fostering or adopting should email natalie@catawbahumane.org to set up an appointment. Below are dogs who are available for foster and adoption.
