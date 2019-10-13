HUDSON
The Hudson High School class of 1959 held its 60th anniversary reunion Oct. 5 at Refuge Missionary Baptist Church in Hudson. Seventy-one classmates, spouses and friends attended. Honored guests were former teachers Carl Wagner and Cecil Clark.
Shown in the first row (from left) are Lillian Miller Young, Helen Haynes Pendry, Nan Smith Fitts, Margaret Perry Weaver, Ella Houk Teeters, Eddie Icard, Arnold Carswell, Peggy Hartley Nimey, Linda Cauble Neal, Geneva Smith Barlowe and Phyllis Haas Bryant.
In the second row are Carl Wagner, Cecil Clark, Otis Oxford, Danny Rainey, Shelby Jean Wallace Griffin, Judy Woods Hartley, Brenda Coffey Wiggins, Betty Hartley Watts, Janice Bowman Nelson, Joy Snyder Sims, Hilda Bolick Bumgardner, Helen West Garnes and Alfred Overbay.
In the third row are Larry Winebarger, Earl Wilcox, Larry Correll, Tom Griffith, Paul Herman, Larry W. Cline, Larry Wheeling, Reginald Pinson, Reginald Lutz, Billy Joe Miller, Jerry Woodie, Glenn Herman, Larry Crotts and Randall Beane.
Not pictured is Phyllis Hamilton Templeton.
