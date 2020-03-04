The Hickory Hoyas followed a road win over the Rowan County Bulls in their 2020 East Coast Basketball League season opener with a 148-122 victory over the North Carolina Coyotes in their first home game last Saturday at Grandview Middle School. Five players scored at least 23 points for the Hoyas, including Justin Glover and Isiah Cureton with 35 points apiece.
Glover also had 11 rebounds and seven assists to go with his 35-point performance, while Cureton added nine boards, four assists and five blocks. Hickory (2-0) led 73-65 at halftime and 100-96 through three periods before outscoring the Coyotes 48-26 in the final frame.
Keandre Marion scored 24 points to go with six assists for the Hoyas, making 11 of 13 shots from the field. Quay Fewell chipped in 23 points and eight rebounds, while Scott Naidas had 23 points and five boards on 9-of-11 shooting including 2-of-3 from 3-point range.
The Coyotes (1-2) received 23 points from Robert Espinosa, 22 from Aaron Dawson and 15 from Alex Cabrera. Marqui Bunn added 14 points, with James Moore scoring 13 and Corey Evans finishing with 11.
Hickory hosts the Gastonia Snipers on Saturday at 4 p.m. at Grandview Middle School. Admission is $5 for adults and $1 for children, while kids ages 3 and younger get in for free.
