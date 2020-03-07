Twenty-eight years ago, Newton-Conover defeated Farmville Central to capture the school’s first and only state championship in girls basketball. Next weekend, the Red Devils will look to repeat history when they again face the Jaguars with the 2A state title on the line.
Newton-Conover survived a third consecutive barn-burner in the 2A West Regional championship on Saturday afternoon, knocking off Salisbury 65-53 at Catawba Valley Community College’s Tarlton Complex to advance to their first state title game in nearly three decades.
Following a 70-68 win over sixth-seeded Shelby in the third round of the playoffs and a 58-55 overtime victory over second-seeded East Burke in the regional semifinals, Newton-Conover coach Sylvia White felt her team was well-prepared for another close encounter.
“When the final buzzer sounded, I felt comfortable,” said White with a laugh when asked if she ever felt comfortable during the game. “As you think about it, we played two very, very tough games to get to this point and I can’t say enough about our kids, how they’ve maintained their composure all the way through the playoffs.
“… We got to that fourth quarter, we had three seniors on the floor, we had kids that’s been in crunch situations,” she added. “They knew we had to do the things that were in our control — get rebounds, try to get some stops on defense, take care of the basketball.”
Chyna Cornwell began the game with a layup for the third-seeded Red Devils (29-2), adding a block on the other end. The top-seeded Hornets took the lead on a 3-pointer from Anayia Fulson just over two minutes in, with a Cornwell putback and a free throw from Salisbury’s Jamecia Huntley tying things at 4-all with 4:55 remaining in the opening quarter.
Cornwell continued her strong start with a three-point play on Newton-Conover’s next possession, but the Hornets (29-2) answered with a left-wing jumper from Kyla Bryant to pull within a point. After the Red Devils’ Cassidy Geddes and Salisbury’s Fulson exchanged baskets, Newton-Conover ended the period on a 6-2 run to build a 15-10 advantage.
Following a nine-point first quarter, Cornwell added nine more points in the second period. She was topped only by the Hornets’ Bryant, who scored 11 points and had one of Salisbury’s two 3s in the frame. The second triple came from Fulson and briefly knotted the score at 26 apiece before a Cornwell layup and a jumper from Grace Loftin gave Newton-Conover a 30-26 halftime lead.
Salisbury was unable to catch up in the second half, with the Red Devils leading by at least two points for the rest of the contest. The Hornets did make a late push in the third quarter, using a free throw and a trey from Bryant to get within three. Rachel McCullough also got a good look at the tying 3 at the buzzer, but it was off line as Newton-Conover maintained a 41-38 lead entering the final period.
All five starters scored for the Red Devils in the fourth quarter as they capped the contest with a 24-point frame. Cornwell, Geddes, Loftin, Jahlea Peters and Aaliah Walton each played all 32 minutes as Newton-Conover went an entire game without making a substitution for the first time all season, and the quintet combined to make 11 of 16 free throws in the fourth.
“Tonight we did only play five kids, which is sort of unusual, we feel like we’re about seven or eight deep,” said White. “But more than that, those kids who are 10, 11, 12 on that bench, they work hard every single day. Our kids will tell you, most of the time this year our practices are harder than our games, so even though they didn’t step on the court tonight, they’re a big reason we won tonight.”
Walton also knocked down the Red Devils’ only 3 of the afternoon in the fourth quarter, while Loftin and Peters each scored seven points to pace their offensive attack. Bryant countered with eight of her game-high 27 points for Salisbury, but Newton-Conover was ultimately able to extend the margin to double digits as the Hornets finished with just three made field goals in the period — two on 3s from Bryant and one on a driving layup from Fulson.
“We didn’t play our best game, but we played a good game,” said White. “I think offensively we struggled a little bit, got a little bit out of sync. I can tell you there’s about six or eight times when we executed our offense and every time we did we shot a layup. Some of that has to be credit for them (Salisbury), for their good defensive pressure and fighting through screens. But we called some set offense sometimes and scored immediately.
“I think our kids did what they’ve done all year long. We know that there’s certain things that we can control,” she continued. “We can control how we play defense, we can control how hard we rebound, we can control how hard we get after loose balls, and we try to make sure that we focus on the things that we can control. We can’t control how the ball’s gonna fall every night, but we work on the factors that we can control, that’s what we do.”
Cornwell finished with 26 points, including 18 in the first half. The senior Rutgers University signee also pulled down 17 rebounds and blocked seven shots.
Newton-Conover also received 20 points and seven boards from Loftin, while Peters had 11 points and seven assists. Geddes chipped in five points and five rebounds to go with three points from Walton.
In addition to the 27-point effort by Bryant, Salisbury also got 15 points, 10 rebounds and four assists from Fulson, the team’s only senior starter. Huntley supplied eight points, eight rebounds and two emphatic blocks for the Hornets, who started two freshmen in Huntley and Bryant and two sophomores in Jaleiah Gibson and McCullough.
“I think for the most part we did (get the game we wanted),” Salisbury coach Lakai Brice said. “… I thought they (Newton-Conover) did a good job and I thought we fought hard. It’s not the outcome that we wanted, but I thought we fought hard. Our young players, I told them that ‘You’re not young no more. You’ve got to grow up.’ But I thought they did a great job.
“She’s (Cornwell) a Division I player and I really thought that she controlled that game and that was the outcome of the game,” she added. “Even when we gave them shots and they took bad shots, she got the rebounds and they got a lot of second-chance points.”
The 2A state championship game between Newton-Conover and top-seeded Farmville Central (25-3), which defeated third-seeded Kinston 69-52 in the 2A East Regional title contest, is scheduled to take place next Saturday at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. Tip-off is set for 12:05 p.m. at the Dean E. Smith Center.
Look for more on the upcoming state title contest in Thursday, Friday and Saturday’s editions of the Hickory Daily Record.
Newton-Conover: 15 15 11 24 — 65
Salisbury: 10 16 12 15 — 53
Newton-Conover — Chyna Cornwell 26, Grace Loftin 20, Jahlea Peters 11, Cassidy Geddes 5, Aaliah Walton 3.
Salisbury — Kyla Bryant 27, Anayia Fulson 15, Jamecia Huntley 8, Mary Morgan 2, Rachel McCullough 1.
