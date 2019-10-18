HICKORY - The Catawba County Genealogical Society will hold its monthly meeting Tuesday, Oct. 22, at 7 p.m. in the Community Room of the Patrick Beaver Public Library in Hickory.
The program for the meeting will be “Houk’s Chapel: The History and Restoration of Hickory’s Oldest Standing Church.” The 1893 chapel sits in the midst of Fairview Cemetery and has a rich history. It was painstakingly restored by Hickory Landmarks Society and is available for tours.
The program is presented by Leslie Keller who is a native of Catawba County. She received her B.A. in history from Lenoir-Rhyne University and continued her post-graduate education, earning a Master of Arts in History/Historic Preservation from Wake Forest University and a Master of Arts in Public History/Museum Studies from Middle Tennessee State University.
Her professional experience includes work at historic house museums in Nashville, Tennessee. She currently serves as Curator of Collections/Education Coordinator for Hickory Landmarks Society where she collects and researches local history to share with visitors. Keller is the author of "Lost Hickory" and "From Tavern to Town, 50th Anniversary Edition," publications of Hickory Landmarks Society.
Catawba County Genealogical Society meets the fourth Tuesday of the month January through November. Meetings are held at the Main Branch of the Catawba County Library except for April and October meetings which are held at Patrick Beaver Library. All CCGS meetings are free and open to the public.
