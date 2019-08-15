Carolina Weather Group meteorologist Scotty Powell says the Catawba Valley shouldn’t expect cooler temperatures for the next several days.
“Average temperature for the area during this time of year is around 86-87 degrees, so we have been above that for a while,” Powell said. He added that the humidity levels will be lower on Thursday and Friday, but the temperatures will only drop 1-2 degrees.
The weekend will heat back up, along with increased humidity levels. “The low temperatures aren’t going to be very low, either,” Powell said. “The low for the weekend and early next week will be in the low 70s to high 60s.”
Powell added the chance for rain and thunderstorms gradually increases over the weekend, with a 50 percent chance forecast for the beginning of next week.