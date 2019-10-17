HUDSON -The Town of Hudson HUB Station Steering Committee is making final preparations for the homecoming of renowned author Jan Karon to her school community of Hudson. Events are scheduled for Saturday and Sunday.
Events include a parade in downtown Hudson on Saturday at 11:30 a.m. featuring Karon as grand marshal. On Sunday at 2 p.m., Karon will appear before a live audience onstage at the HUB Station Arts Center. The Sunday event requires a ticket and will include a live interview by Carl White of “Life in the Carolinas.”
Tickets for the Sunday event are available through Tix.com online at townofhudsonnc.tix.com and are limited to 285. Tickets are $30 each and will be required for admittance on Oct. 20. There will be no refunds.
Karon spent her early years in Hudson and attended Hudson School. She is the author of the bestselling series of Mitford novels featuring Father Tim and the fictional village of Mitford. She has also written 12 other books, including a Mitford cookbook and several children’s books.
Tickets for “Jan Karon Comes Home to Hudson” at The HUB Station Arts Center are available online at townofhudsonnc.tix.com. HUB Station is located at 145 Cedar Valley Road, Hudson.. For more information on the Jan Karon event, call 828-726-8871.
