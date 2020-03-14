IMG_4878.JPG

Emily recently received recognition from the Hickory Public Schools Board of Education. She is joined by her family, Viewmont Principal Jeff Hodakowski, Superintendent Dr. Robbie Adell and members of the HPS Board.  

 Beverly Snowden/Hickory Public Schools

Emily Bridges, the Viewmont Elementary basketball hoop shoot winner for Hickory Public Schools, won the North Carolina competition (8- and 9-year-old girls division) sponsored by the North Carolina Elks in Greensboro.

Emily is advancing to Frederick, Maryland, today to compete in the Southeast Central Region which will also include winners from Virginia, Maryland, Delaware, Washington D.C. and West Virginia.

If Emily wins the regional competition, she will then advance to the National Hoop Shoot Competition in Chicago, Illinois.

