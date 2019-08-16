Catawba Special Olympics Basketball
Catawba Special Olympics Basketball will start today at 10 a.m. at Lyle Creek Elementary School’s gym.
It is recommended athletes bring water to practice and games.
Signups will be held on the first day, which is today.
For other registration options, call the Catawba County Special Olympics at (828) 308-5847 or email sonccatawba@gmail.com .
Deadline to register is Aug. 24.
Catawba Special Olympics Golf
Catawba Special Olympics Golf will start today from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at Catawba Springs Golf Course in Hickory.
Golfers must wear a collared shirt and tennis shoes or soft cleats. No jeans allowed.
For other registration options, call the Catawba County Special Olympics at (828) 308-5847 or email sonccatawba@gmail.com
Deadline to register is Sept. 7.
15U/16U Baseball Tryouts Maiden
Athletes Lab will host 15U and 16U baseball tryouts for their 2019 Fall and 2020 Summer seasons today at Maiden Recreation Department from 2p.m. to 5 p.m.
Participants are asked to bring baseball gear including a bat, glove, helmet and cleats.
For more information, email Cameron Beard at beard.athleteslab.org@gmail.com .
Senior Citizen Day
Unifour Senior Games will host Senior Citizen Day on Aug. 20 at Westmont Senior Center starting at 12 p.m. Senior citizens are invited to enjoy music, food and games.
For more information, contact Von Curry at (828) 324-1200.
Hickory Bumble Bee Soccer Registration
Registration for Hickory Bumble Bee Soccer is open for boys and girls ages 5-6. Practice will begin on Aug. 27 at 5:30 p.m. at Stanford Park Field No. 1.
Bumble Bee Soccer is an instructional league with the purpose of introducing and explaining the fundamentals of soccer to children, according to a press release from Hickory Recreation and Sports Tourism.
A birth certificate must be presented at registration along with a $40 nonresident fee for those living outside of the Hickory city limits. A $6 insurance fee is encouraged and covers the participant for one year in all Recreation and Sports Tourism Department activities.
To register, contact the Hickory Recreation and Sports Tourism Administrative Offices by calling (828) 322-7046.
Hickory Boys Soccer League Registration
Registration for Hickory Boys Soccer Leagues is open for ages 7-13. All leagues will begin on Aug. 26 or 27 at Neill W. Clark, Jr. Recreation Park.
A birth certificate must be presented at registration along with a $40 nonresident fee for those living outside of the Hickory city limits. A $6 insurance fee is encouraged and covers the participant for one year in all Recreation and Sports Tourism Department activities.
To register, contact the Hickory Recreation and Sports Tourism Administrative Offices by calling (828) 322-7046.
Hickory Girls Soccer League Registration
Registration for Hickory Girls Soccer Leagues is open for ages 7-12. All leagues will begin on Aug. 26 or 27 at Neill W. Clark, Jr. Recreation Park.
A birth certificate must be presented at registration along with a $40 non-esident fee for those living outside of the Hickory city limits. A $6 insurance fee is encouraged and covers the participant for one year in all Recreation and Sports Tourism Department activities.
To register, contact the Hickory Recreation and Sports Tourism Administrative Offices by calling (828) 322-7046.
Hickory Fall Baseball Registration
Registration for Hickory Fall Baseball is open for boys and girls ages 8-9. A skills assessment for the league will be held on Aug. 26 and 28 at Kiwanis Park Field No. 3.
A birth certificate must be presented at registration along with a $40 nonresident fee for those living outside of the Hickory city limits. A $6 insurance fee is encouraged and covers the participant for one year in all Recreation and Sports Tourism Department activities.
To register, contact the Hickory Recreation and Sports Tourism Administrative Offices by calling (828) 322-7046.
Making Communities Healthier 5K
Frye Regional’s Making Communities Healthier 5K will be held on Sept. 21 at 8 a.m. at Frye Medical Center.
The race will start and end in the lower parking lot behind Frye Regional Medical Center at 334 2nd St NW.
The cost to race is $20.
To register, visit https://runsignup.com/Race/NC/Hickory/Frye5k by Sept. 20 .