Kids Bowling
AMF Colonial Lanes in Hickory will host "Fall Kids Fest!" on Aug. 17 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
One hour of bowling and shoe rental is free to all kids ages 15 and under.
For more information, call Colonial Lanes at (828) 327-2695.
Catawba Special Olympics Tennis
Catawba Special Olympics Tennis will start on Aug. 11 at 4 p.m. at the Fred T. Foard High School tennis courts.
State tournament opportunities are available but not required to participate in Special Olympics.
Signups will be held on the first day of training, Aug. 11.
For other registration options, call the Catawba County Special Olympics at (828) 308-5847 or email sonccatawba@gmail.com .
Deadline to register is Aug. 25.
Catawba Special Olympics Basketball
Catawba Special Olympics Basketball will start on Aug. 17 at 10 a.m. at Lyle Creek Elementary School’s gym.
It is recommended athletes bring water to practice and games.
Signups will be held on the first day, Aug. 17.
For other registration options, call the Catawba County Special Olympics at (828)308-5847 or email sonccatawba@gmail.com .
Deadline to register is Aug. 24.
15U/16U Baseball Tryouts at Maiden
Athletes Lab will host 15U and 16U baseball tryouts for their 2019 Fall and 2020 Summer seasons on Aug. 17 at Maiden Recreation Department from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Participants are asked to bring baseball gear including a bat, glove, helmet and cleats.
For more information, email Cameron Beard at beard.athleteslab.org@gmail.com .
Senior Citizen Day
Unifour Senior Games will host Senior Citizen Day on Aug. 20 at Westmont Senior Center starting at noon. Senior citizens are invited to enjoy music, food and games.
For more information, contact Von Curry at (828) 324-1200.
Hickory Bumble Bee Soccer Registration
Registration for Hickory Bumble Bee Soccer is open for boys and girls ages 5-6. Practice will begin on Aug. 27 at 5:30 p.m. at Stanford Park Field No. 1.
Bumble Bee Soccer is an instructional league with the purpose of introducing and explaining the fundamentals of soccer to children, according to a press release from Hickory Recreation and Sports Tourism.
A birth certificate must be presented at registration along with a $40 nonresident fee for those living outside of the Hickory city limits. A $6 insurance fee is encouraged and covers the participant for one year in all Recreation and Sports Tourism Department activities.
To register, contact the Hickory Recreation and Sports Tourism Administrative Offices by calling (828) 322-7046.
Hickory Boys Soccer League Registration
Registration for Hickory Boys Soccer Leagues is open for ages 7-13. All leagues will begin on Aug. 26 or 27 at Neill W. Clark Jr. Recreation Park.
A birth certificate must be presented at registration along with a $40 nonresident fee for those living outside of the Hickory city limits. A $6 insurance fee is encouraged and covers the participant for one year in all Recreation and Sports Tourism Department activities.
To register, contact the Hickory Recreation and Sports Tourism Administrative Offices by calling (828) 322-7046.
Hickory Girls Soccer League Registration
Registration for Hickory Girls Soccer Leagues is open for ages 7-12. All leagues will begin on Aug. 26 or 27 at Neill W. Clark, Jr. Recreation Park.
A birth certificate must be presented at registration along with a $40 nonresident fee for those living outside of the Hickory city limits. A $6 insurance fee is encouraged and covers the participant for one year in all Recreation and Sports Tourism Department activities.
To register, contact the Hickory Recreation and Sports Tourism Administrative Offices by calling (828) 322-7046.
Hickory Fall Baseball Registration
Registration for Hickory Fall Baseball is open for boys and girls ages 8-9. A skills assessment for the league will be held on Aug. 26 and 28 at Kiwanis Park Field No. 3.
A birth certificate must be presented at registration along with a $40 nonresident fee for those living outside of the Hickory city limits. A $6 insurance fee is encouraged and covers the participant for one year in all Recreation and Sports Tourism Department activities.
To register, contact the Hickory Recreation and Sports Tourism Administrative Offices by calling (828) 322-7046.
Hickory Adult Soccer League Registration
Registration for Men’s and Women’s Fall Soccer Leagues is open. Games will be played on weekends at Neill W. Clark Jr. Recreation Park or Henry Fork River Regional Recreation Park.
Cost to enter is $242 per team and must be paid by Aug. 16. Four teams are needed in order to have the league.
Players must be 18 years old and out of high school to play.
For more information, call Sherry Morgan at (828) 261-2255.