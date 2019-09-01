A Lenoir man is facing a child sex crime charge after officers found child pornography during a search of his home, according to a release from the Lenoir Police Department.
A search at a home on Maple Drive by Lenoir police and the State Bureau of Investigation on Thursday turned up multiple electronic devices with child pornography, according to the release.
Jason Britt Medlin, 51, was charged with one felony count of second degree exploitation of a minor. Medlin was issued a $75,000 secured bond.
The investigation into Medlin began in August when the police department was informed of “suspicious social media activity,” according to the release.
The investigation is ongoing and additional charges are expected in the case.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.