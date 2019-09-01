Medlin

A Lenoir man is facing a child sex crime charge after officers found child pornography during a search of his home, according to a release from the Lenoir Police Department.

A search at a home on Maple Drive by Lenoir police and the State Bureau of Investigation on Thursday turned up multiple electronic devices with child pornography, according to the release.

Jason Britt Medlin, 51, was charged with one felony count of second degree exploitation of a minor. Medlin was issued a $75,000 secured bond.

The investigation into Medlin began in August when the police department was informed of “suspicious social media activity,” according to the release.

The investigation is ongoing and additional charges are expected in the case.

