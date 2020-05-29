Home listings drop in midst of pandemic

Homeowners are putting sales on hold amid the COVID-19 pandemic, according to recent data on the real estate market in Hickory and the surrounding area.
The data, prepared by Canopy Realtor Association for the Catawba Valley Association of Realtors, showed the number of new listings in the Catawba Valley region fell from 416 in April 2019 to 335 in April 2020, a decline of nearly 20 percent.
New listings are defined as those that have been posted within the previous five business days.
The report defines the Catawba Valley region as including Catawba, Burke, Caldwell and Alexander counties.
Total inventory of homes for sale in the region fell from 951 to 695, a decrease of nearly 27 percent.
John Gronewold, executive officer at the Catawba realtors’ association, said he has observed a housing shortage in Hickory for years, but the situation is particularly noticeable this year.
“Some of the anecdotal stuff that we’re getting from the membership … is that some sellers are waiting potentially for some remedy or at least a better feeling of listing their home, having people come through it, you know, strangers showing up, etc,” Gronewold said.
Gronewold pointed to some positive indicators in the area.
“There’s been no evidence of desperation to sell homes or that home prices are overpriced like we saw in the 2006-10 recession where you saw wholesale communities drop prices on a lot of foreclosures,” Gronewold said. “There’s been no indication of that yet, which is really good.”
He added the “slow, steady growth” the Hickory area has seen over the last few years has put it in a better position now than some other places in the country that have excess housing supply.
Property prices across the region rose from April 2019 to April 2020, partially as a result of the decrease in supply. The median sales price rose 6.5 percent from $165,000 to $175,500 while the average sales price rose from $201,175 to $222,890, an increase of nearly 11 percent.
Gronewold said the sweet spot for housing prices in the area is between $175,000 and $250,000. That’s the range where most buyers can qualify for loans.
He said confidence will be key in seeing the market open up more, adding that part of the reluctance to opening up homes to tours comes from concerns over the spread of the virus.
Gronewold said he expects the number of listings will increase during the summer.
County Breakdown
Catawba County saw the greatest decrease in listings of the four counties.
The number of listings in Catawba County in April 2020 was 163, down 23.1 percent from 212 listings in 2019.
Overall housing inventory in Catawba County fell from 478 to 349, a 27 percent drop.
The number of listings in Burke County fell from 89 to 72, a decline of 19.1 percent, while inventory of homes for sale dropped nearly 23 percent, from 205 in 2019 to 158 this year.
In Caldwell County, there were 76 listings last month compared with 90 in April last year, a decrease of 15.6 percent. The number of houses on the market dropped 25.3 percent, from 182 in 2019 to 136 this year.
Alexander County had 24 listings this year compared to 25 last year, a decline of four percent. Housing inventory decreased nearly 40 percent with 52 houses available this year compared to 86 last year.
