Home listings drop in midst of pandemic

“There’s been no evidence of desperation to sell homes or that home prices are overpriced like we saw in the 2006-10 recession where you saw wholesale communities drop prices on a lot of foreclosures,” Gronewold said. “There’s been no indication of that yet, which is really good.”

He added the “slow, steady growth” the Hickory area has seen over the last few years has put it in a better position now than some other places in the country that have excess housing supply.

Property prices across the region rose from April 2019 to April 2020, partially as a result of the decrease in supply. The median sales price rose 6.5 percent from $165,000 to $175,500 while the average sales price rose from $201,175 to $222,890, an increase of nearly 11 percent.

Gronewold said the sweet spot for housing prices in the area is between $175,000 and $250,000. That’s the range where most buyers can qualify for loans.

He said confidence will be key in seeing the market open up more, adding that part of the reluctance to opening up homes to tours comes from concerns over the spread of the virus.

Gronewold said he expects the number of listings will increase during the summer.

County Breakdown