Soup Kitchen

SUBMITTED PHOTO

Giving back to the community is something important to the Home Builders Association of Hickory Catawba Valley. From the proceeds of its Food Truck Festival, HBA presented the Hickory Soup Kitchen with a donation. Shown (from left), are Robert Couch, general remodeling (2020 HBA president) and Austin Pearce, Hickory Soup Kitchen.

Giving back to the community is something important to the Home Builders Association of Hickory Catawba Valley.

From the proceeds of its Food Truck Festival, HBA presented the Hickory Soup Kitchen with a donation. Shown, from left, are Robert Couch, general remodeling (2020 HBA president) amd Austin Pearce, Hickory Soup Kitchen.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments