NEWTON — For the first time in nearly three decades, the Newton-Conover girls basketball team has earned the right to play for a state championship. Nevertheless, it remains to be seen whether the Red Devils will actually get to participate in the game.
The 2A state title contest was originally scheduled to take place on March 14 at the Dean E. Smith Center on the campus of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, where the third-seeded Red Devils (29-2) were set to do battle with top-seeded Farmville Central (25-3). However, the game was postponed indefinitely on March 12 due to the continuing coronavirus pandemic.
“It was devastation,” Newton-Conover coach Sylvia White said of her initial reaction to the game’s postponement. “As a coach, you know every team is different and you only have one season with each particular team. … As we played through the playoffs, this team showed everyone that they were not going to quit until they had a victory. This group’s drive and determination is unusual for high school teams.
“I have had the opportunity to coach two other teams in a state championship game and that experience is one you cannot explain,” added the Red Devils’ coach, who guided Newton-Conover to the 1990 and 1992 2A state title games, the latter resulting in a victory over the aforementioned Farmville Central. “You have to experience it to understand it, and I want it so bad for these young ladies. They made the commitment to get better every day and to be a team and they did it, and I want so badly for them to experience the ultimate reward for that — the chance to walk on that court and play in the state championship game.”
Newton-Conover’s three senior starters badly want to experience what it’s like to play at the highest level of high school hoops as well. One of them, North Carolina Basketball Coaches Association Girls Player of the Year Chyna Cornwell, has averaged 26.2 points, 16.7 rebounds and 1.6 blocks per game at the center position during her final season with the Red Devils.
“It makes me really sad on the inside,” said Cornwell of having the state championship postponed. “We’re not really sure if we’re gonna be playing or not. I know the (North Carolina High School Athletic Association) commissioner (Que Tucker) is trying her best to get a date that we can play the state championship game because it just lasts for one day, but I just think it’s a really stressful time for not only myself but the individuals on my team and the coaching staff because they’re not really sure themselves.”
Cornwell stated that it would “mean everything to me” to play in the state title game. “My team and I, we’ve worked so hard to get to the state championship game. We’ve been working all season for it. … That’s a really big opportunity and that game in particular will be one of the biggest games of my high school career and I would love to play that. I will be very, very sad if I don’t get to.”
Another senior starter is guard/forward Jahlea Peters, the Red Devils’ fourth-leading scorer behind Cornwell, junior forward Grace Loftin (10.6 points per game) and freshman point guard Cassidy Geddes (7.7 points per game) at 7.1 points per game. She is also averaging 3.6 assists and 3.5 rebounds per contest.
“My first reaction to the postponement was devastation and shock,” said Peters. “I had no clue that the coronavirus could affect us when we were so close to playing, and it just felt like everything we did to make it to this point was stolen from us. To make it 28 years later (since Newton-Conover’s last state championship berth) is a big deal, so that’s what made it hurt even worse.
“Getting the chance to play in this game would mean the world to me, playing that final game with the same girls I’ve known all my life,” she added. “We dedicated ourselves to the game we love and said that we would make it to state no matter what and we did it, so us actually getting the chance to play would be the best way to end my high school basketball career and go down as one of my biggest accomplishments in life.”
The final member of the Red Devils’ starting five is senior guard Aaliah Walton, who is averaging 6.7 points per game. She is also dishing out 2.4 assists per while pulling down 2.0 rebounds per contest.
“My reaction to the postponement of the game was very emotional,” said Walton. “I asked myself, ‘Why now? Why when we finally have the opportunity, the opportunity to do what we have worked so hard for and dreamed for?’ Every day I have to remind myself everything happens for a reason and keep my head up because God will make a way.
“It will mean so much to me to have the opportunity to continue on and play in the state title game,” she continued. “It’s my senior year and it would mean so much for not only me, but the other three seniors (Cornwell, Peters and Mackenzie Johnson) and the rest of the team to get to do something that we’ve worked so hard for. We all put in work every day on and off the court to make it this far and it would be one of the biggest accomplishments that we will make as a whole, just being able to play a game together as a team one last time will be such a blessing.”
During the statewide suspension of high school athletics, which was originally set to end April 6 but has since been extended until at least May 18, Newton-Conover’s players have been doing individual workouts. As for White, she has been hard at work as the executive director of auxiliary services for Newton-Conover City Schools.
“During this time I have helped coordinate the serving and delivery of meals to over 1,000 Newton-Conover students daily, which daily reminds me that as important as playing the state championship is, there are things in this world that are bigger,” said White. “I do send our players reminder messages, but our contact is very limited at this time.
“We do not know anything (about a potential return date for high school sports) except what NCHSAA has put out that we are still postponed,” she added, “and it continues to be evaluated as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.”
Like her players, White would also be thrilled to be involved in another state title contest. Her squad’s only losses this season were to 4A Hopewell and 3A Hickory, the latter of whom Newton-Conover defeated twice.
“It would be an honor and it would be amazing,” said White of the possibility of competing for the state championship. “This team is led by a once-in-a-lifetime player in Chyna Cornwell, but the team is successful because of the fact they are a team and they understand that everyone has a job. They are all different, but no matter what your job is, you do it to the best of your ability. To get to coach this team in one more game, the state championship game, would be indescribable.
“Getting to coach this group was truly a special gift and I am very grateful to have been given the opportunity,” she continued. “I also cannot take full credit for the success of this team. Our coaching staff of Colton Medlin, Tasha Redmon, Tasha Herman and Jennifer Canrobert was also amazing and it was a collaborative coaching effort that led to our success.”
They say teamwork makes the dream work, and such a belief has propelled the Red Devils this far. Now they wait to see if they will get the chance to win once more.
