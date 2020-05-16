NEWTON — Bandys won’t be the only high school in Catawba County with a new varsity boys basketball coach for the 2020-21 season.
Following the Trojans’ recent announcement that Rob Bliss will replace Matt Oaks as head coach, Fred T. Foard athletic director Samy Shreitah said Friday that Andy Hodges has resigned as the Tigers’ head coach. A search for Foard’s next coach is ongoing as the school seeks a replacement for the man who has led its boys basketball program for the past six seasons.
Hodges, who guided the Tigers to a 53-98 overall record and two state playoff appearances during his tenure, is also contemplating retirement from teaching math at Foard. He is eligible to retire in December.
The aforementioned Bliss was the Tigers’ last coach before Hodges, whose best season at Foard came in his first year at the helm. Hodges’ inaugural squad finished 16-8 and qualified for the 3A playoffs, something the Tigers did again in 2017.
“We appreciate what Coach Hodges has done for Foard basketball,” said Shreitah. “He’s a great role model for our young people.”
The next head coach at Foard will be its fourth since 2010 and 12th overall. The Tigers have finished 6-19 each of the past three seasons.
“The first option is to find a coach also on staff at the school,” said Shreitah. “We’ve got to put the puzzle together by looking at available positions and interested candidates.”
