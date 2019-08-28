Racing returned for a great cause this past Saturday at Hickory Motor Speedway as Pink Heals Night at the Races was presented by Dickinson Service Center. The event was held in appreciation of all police, firefighters, EMS, rescue and public service workers.
The first race of the night was the NASCAR Whelen All-American Series Late Models, a 40-lap feature that saw Travis Swaim take the top spot in qualifying with Matt Leicht starting to his outside. Row two was made up of HMS points leader Thomas Beane and Zach Bruenger. Swaim ended up winning the race, while Leicht was able to close the gap between himself and Swaim but ultimately settled for second. Finishing third was Beane, with Mike Darne in fourth and Bradley McCaskill in fifth.
The Renegades hit the track next for their 20-lap feature, with Justin Austin setting the fast time in qualifying with Spencer Dickinson to his outside. Although Dickinson took the top spot early and gave Austin a run for his money, Austin ultimately finished first with Dickinson in second and Gary Ledbetter in third. Coming in fourth was Kyle DiVanna ahead of fifth-place Robbie Hollifield.
A 35-lap race featuring the Paramount Auto Group Limited Late Models took place next. After Cody DeMarmels and Josh Kossek — the top two drivers in the division entering Saturday — took the top two spots in qualifying with Mason Ludwig and Chase Janes making up the second row, the race itself would feature back-and-forth racing between DeMarmels and Kossek at the front. In the end, Kossek held off DeMarmels for the win, while Ryan Rackley came in third, Chase Janes took fourth and Ludwig finished fifth.
The 4-Cylinders took part in the fourth race of the night. Brian Mundy earned the pole position in qualifying with Curtis Pardue to his outside. While Pardue kept things close, Mundy raced to a first-place finish just ahead of him. In third was Robert Trivette, while Ashton Trivette took fourth and Cody Combs came in fifth.
The Street Stocks were next as they participated in a 30-lap battle that saw Jeff Sparks take first in qualifying ahead of Drew Cox in second and Jesse Clark and Derek Fowler on row two. Another close competition between the top two occurred, but Sparks was the race winner and Cox was second. Finishing third was Clark, while Mark Whitten passed Fowler for fourth, leaving Fowler with a fifth-place finish.
The NASCAR Whelen All-American Series Late Models returned to the track for their second 40-lap race of the night to cap the event. Under the division’s rules for doubleheaders, the starting order was inverted from how the drivers finished in the opening race with Gracie Trotter starting first ahead of McCaskill in second, Connor Mosack in third and Beane in fourth. A caution flag flew at around the midway point, with Beane ultimately racing to a win, Matt Piercy coming in second and Leicht, Watson and Swaim taking third, fourth and fifth, respectively.
The 43rd running of the prestigious Paramount Auto Group Bobby Isaac Memorial is set for this Saturday, while the NASCAR Whelen All-American Series will be in action the following two weeks as they wind down the 2019 points battle.
For more info on Hickory Motor Speedway, visit www.hickorymotorspeedway.com or look for HMS on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. The race track can also be reached by calling 828-464-3655.
