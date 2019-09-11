With the regular season winding down and division point battles in the balance, Hickory Motor Speedway roared to life for Gaston Rentals Night at the Races on Saturday night.
The first division to take the track was the NASCAR Whelen All-American Series Late Models for the first of two 40-lap races on the night. Ryan Repko posted a blistering time in qualifying to take the top spot with Nolan Pope to his outside and Gage Painter and Connor Mosack making up row two. Pope passed Repko for the lead early, but Painter methodically made his way to the front and ultimately grabbed the checkered flag. Charlie Watson wound up second, while Repko took third, Mosack finished fourth and Pope came in fifth.
A 30-lap Street Stocks feature was held next, with HMS points leader Drew Cox qualifying for the top spot and Jesse Clark starting to his outside. In row two were Mark Whitten and Gary Ledbetter Jr. Spirited racing took place throughout the field, with Cox earning the win after Ledbetter pulled to the pits late with mechanical issues. Clark finished second, Derek Fowler came in third, Kevin Eby took fourth and Whitten finished fifth.
The Carolina Custom Golf Cart Super Trucks raced a 35-lap event next, with Watson grabbing the pole position in qualifying and Joey Shuryan taking second. Making up the second row were Travis Baity and Allen Huffman. In the end, Watson became the second straight pole winner to capture a victory, while Baity came in second and Dennis Trivette took third. Finishing fourth and fifth were Allen Huffman and Shuryan, respectively.
Another 35-lap race followed involving the Paramount Auto Group Limited Late Models. Josh Kossek started first and Cody DeMarmels started to his outside. Connor Jones and Nathan Lineback made up the second row. Kossek and DeMarmels battled door to door early until Kossek inched ahead for the lead on the third lap, and he was later able to hold off the runner-up DeMarmels to take the win. Finishing third was Jones, with Lineback coming in fourth and Ricky Bruce taking fifth.
The 4-Cylinders hit the track next for 25 laps, with Brian Mundy taking first in qualifying and Robert Trivette starting to his outside. While Mundy would fall off after pitting on lap 13, Trivette was able to remain at the front and eventually finish first. Curtis Pardue settled for second and Cody Combs took third, while Ashton Trivette and Robbie Lewis finished fourth and fifth, respectively.
The NASCAR Whelen All-American Series Late Models closed out the night’s festivities with the second 40-lap affair of their twin events. Evan Swilling started first in an invert from the finishing order in the opening race, while Thomas Beane started to his outside and Chris Hudspeth and Pope made up row two. Following several caution flags, Hudspeth was able to drive on to the win ahead of Mosack in second and Repko in third. Swilling finished just behind in fourth, while Bradley McCaskill took fifth.
The NASCAR Whelen All-American Series ends its regular season on Napa Championship night presented by Pull-A-Part this Saturday. All other divisions will also crown their respective champions. Meanwhile, Oct. 5 will see the Tour of Destruction return for a night of motorsports mayhem for fans of all ages.
For more information, visit www.hickorymotorspeedway.com or look for HMS on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. The race track can also be reached by calling 828-464-3655.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.