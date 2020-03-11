A familiar sound rang out through the Catawba Valley on Saturday night as engines roared to life at Hickory Motor Speedway to start the track’s 70th season of exciting racing action. Ryan Millington won the first and last races, while Josh Kossek, Jesse Clark and Charlie Watson emerged victorious in the remaining three races.
The first race of the night was the first of the twin 40-lap features for the NASCAR Whelen All-American Series Late Models. Charlie Watson qualified first and Thomas Beane came in second, while Matt Piercy and Millington made up row two. Following three cautions that forced several drivers out of the race, Millington and Beane battled door to door down the stretch with Millington winning by two feet ahead of the second-place Beane, third-place Chris Hudspeth, fourth-place Taylor Satterfield and fifth-place Matt Leicht.
The Street Stocks raced second in a 30-lap event, with Clark qualifying first and Mark Whitten starting to his outside. Ethan Johnson and Kevin Eby made up the second row. After Clark moved to the early lead, he held on to take the checkered flag. Whitten came in second, Eby took third, Derek Fowler finished fourth and Johnson came in fifth.
The Paramount Auto Group Limited Late Models took part in a 35-lap battle royal, with the front row consisting of Kossek and Chase Janes following qualifying and row two being made up of Todd Midas and Zachary Dabbs. Kossek moved to the early lead with Janes close behind, and after multiple cautions, Kossek ultimately came out on top. Finishing second was Kyle Barnes, while Midas took third, Skyler Chaney finished fourth and Andy Holt came in fifth.
Next up was the Carolina Custom Golf Carts Super Trucks, who participated in a 35-lap slugfest of their own. Watson qualified first with Robert Tyler to his outside, while Joey Shuryan and Zach Hale made up row two for the start. The top two qualifiers ended up finishing in the same order as Watson won and Tyler came in second, with Dennis Trivette taking third, Shuryan finishing fourth and Hale coming in fifth.
Closing out the night’s racing action was the second of the twin 40-lap features for the NASCAR Whelen All-American Series Late Models. After the eight-car invert from the finishing order of the opening race, Millington methodically made his way to the front of the field and crossed the finish line first once again, while Midas took second, Leicht finished third, Beane finished fourth and Satterfield came in fifth.
Racers return to action at Hickory Motor Speedway this Saturday, with two more 40-lap features on tap for the NASCAR Whelen All-American Series. In two weeks, the CARS Tour comes back to “America’s Most Famous Short Track” for the Tel-Med Race Face 300 presented by Cloer Construction.
For more information, visit www.hickorymotorspeedway.com or look for HMS on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. The race track can also be reached by calling 828-464-3655.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.