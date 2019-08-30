Hickory Motor Speedway released the preliminary entry list today for the prestigious 43rd annual Paramount Auto Group Bobby Isaac Memorial event scheduled for Saturday.
On tap for the Bobby Isaac Memorial will be 150 laps for the NASCAR Whelen All-American Series Late Models, 50 laps for the Paramount Auto Group Limited Late Models with Round 9 of the Paramount Kia Chase for the Championship, along with the Carolina Custom Golf Cart Super Trucks, Street Stocks and the Hickory Vintage Series. Headlining the entry list will be several past NASCAR Whelen All-American Series Hickory Motor Speedway Track Champions including Austin McDaniels and Ryan Millington, current Hickory Motor Speedway NASCAR Whelen All American Series track points leader Thomas Beane, Gage Painter, Ryan Repko and many more.
"We have already received entries for 19 Late Models at this point while awaiting a few more decisions and 15 Paramount Auto Group Limited Late Models for this event,” HMS general manager Kevin Piercy said. "With the competition we have entered this year, it is shaping up to be another great race."
Beane is presently leading in the NASCAR Whelen All-American Series Division 1 state points and the Hickory Motor Speedway Late Model points, while Cody DeMarmels leads in the Paramount Auto Groups Limited Late Model and the Paramount Kia "Big 10" Chase for the Championship with Josh Kossek just 12 points behind. Drew Cox continues to lead in the Street Stocks, Allen Huffman in the Super Trucks, Brian Mundy in the 4-Cylinders, Robbie Hollifield in the Renegades and Bill Webb in the Hickory Vintage Series.
Gates will open at 4:45 p.m. Saturday with racing action beginning at 7 p.m. Tickets are $16 for adults, $14 for seniors and teens and children ages 12 and under are free.
There will be an open practice from 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., and fans are invited to attend. Cost is $100 per car.
More information may be found at www.hickorymotorspeedway.com.
NASCAR Whelen All-American Series Late Model Preliminary Entry List
#12 -- Annabeth Barnes-Crum
#18 – Connor Mosack
#71 – Ryan Repko
#34 – Pat Rachels
#31 – Thomas Beane
#12 – Austin McDaniel
#9 – Charlie Watson
#28 – Chris Hudspeth
#2 – Mitch Walker
#15 – Ryan Millington
#5 – Nolan Pope
#12 – Gage Painter
#57 – Justin Carroll
#98 – Adam Lemke
#9 – Sam Mayer
#2 – Matt Leicht
#19 – Jessica Cann
#17 – Taylor Gray
#83 -- Chris Honeycutt
Paramount Auto Group Limited Late Model Preliminary Entry List
#18 – Cody DeMarmels
#71 – Nathan Lineback
#12 – Mason Ludwig
#32 – Josh Stark
#44 – Josh Kossek
#21 – Monty Cox
#33 – Kosma Guz
#42 – Ricky Bruce
#17 – Ashley Huffman
#43 – Kenneth Pardue
#1 – Ryan Rackley
#47 – Chase Janes
#2 – Conner Jones
#21 – Toni Breidinger
#21 – JP Dyar
