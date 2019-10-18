GRANITE FALLS - The third annual meeting of the Granite Falls Historical Association will be held Tuesday, Oct. 29, in the Granite Falls History and Transportation Museum at 107 Falls Ave.
The event will begin at 6 p.m. with refreshments and registration followed by a brief business session and a program about charting cemeteries. The program will provide training to complete a map of the Pinecrest Cemetery in Granite Falls, a project selected by the association because there is no known up-to-date map of the grave sites.
The meeting is also a recruitment event. The association invites people interested in preserving the history of the Granite Falls area to become members. Annual dues (Nov. 1 through Oct. 31) are $12 for individuals, $18 for families, and $25 for businesses/organizations. New members joining mid-year pay prorated dues.
For more information, contact Linda Crowder, president, at 828-396-1066 or check out the association's page on the museum's website - www.granitefallshistorymuseum.org.
