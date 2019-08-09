The Historical Association of Catawba County announced that the guest speaker for the annual membership meeting to be held Saturday will be Glennie Sims, founder of Normandy Remembers, a nonprofit organization established to educate young people in the United States about the duty of remembrance felt toward American World War II soldiers and veterans in Normandy, France.
The meeting begins at 10 a.m. in the 1924 Courthouse located in downtown Newton. The public is invited.
The daughter of a World War II veteran, Sims was born and raised in western North Carolina, and graduated with a degree in accounting from Lenoir-Rhyne University. She grew up the daughter of a World War II veteran, but never heard him speak of the war. She was interested in his time in service, and didn’t understand why he would never speak of it. By the time her father was in his 80s, he was ready to open up about his wartime experiences, but died without having the opportunity to express his testimony to his daughters. The lack of a sense of closure for her father profoundly affected her life. She realized there must be many more WWII veterans, like her father, who for decades, had lived in silence about their war experiences. She began working with an educational tour company, taking young people to Washington DC, teaching them the importance of patriotism and appreciation of those who sacrificed for our liberty, encouraging them to approach, talk to and thank veterans seen there, as a way to honor her father.
Later recruited by The Patton Foundation, founded by Gen. George S. Patton’s granddaughter, Helen Patton, Sims served as director of their US/Normandy Remembrance Project, where she worked with schools, civic clubs, press and municipalities in France, thanking them for their diligence in continuing to honor and remember American soldiers who took part in the Allied invasion of Europe during World War II. As part of her responsibilities with the Patton Foundation, she also aided in the planning of some of the ceremonies and commemorations marking the 70th anniversary of the D-Day invasion of Normandy.
Having spent much time in France, she developed good working relationships there, and people began sharing their own testimonies with Sims. As time passed, a growing number of people who lived through the occupation and war began to share more personal testimonies with her and she soon began to realize veterans were not the only people who had lived in silence about their war experiences all of their lives. As time went on, more and more people began opening up about their experiences, most for the very first time, and Sims knew something must be done to help these words be used in a meaningful way and never forgotten. To date, Sims has collected more than 800 stories.
In late 2014, Sims founded Normandy Remembers. Learn more at www.facebook.com/normandyremembers or contact Sims via email at glennie@normandyremembers.org.
The Historical Association of Catawba County serves the local community by providing place-based experiences across four historic sites. To learn more, visit catawbahistory.org.