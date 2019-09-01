Avery Raynor

South Caldwell quarterback Avery Raynor follows a blocker in this file photo.

 Ernie Masche/Record File Photo

The South Caldwell football team did something Friday night that no team had done since 2011: beat Maiden in the Blue Devils’ home opener. The Spartans slipped past the Blue Devils by a 14-13 final in Maiden to improve to 2-0 for the first time since winning their first seven games in 2015.

South Caldwell quarterback Avery Raynor struggled through the air, completing just 4 of 10 passes and throwing four interceptions. However, he was the Spartans’ leading rusher with 113 yards and a touchdown on 19 carries.

For Maiden (1-1), quarterback Ethan Rhodes again played solid, finishing with 179 yards, a TD and an interception. He threw a 34-yard TD pass to Dylan Abernethy in the second quarter to give the Blue Devils a short-lived 7-0 lead, but South Caldwell answered with a 7-yard scoring strike from Avery Raynor to Austin Raynor and the ensuing 2-point conversion run from Spencer Piercy to grab the lead for good.

The Blue Devils had a chance to retake the lead following a TD in the third quarter, but their 2-point conversion try failed, leaving South Caldwell with a one-point lead it would not relinquish.

FOOTBALL

Alexander Central 28, Wilkes Central 12

The Cougars had no letdown after upsetting Hibriten on the road in Week 1, knocking off Wilkes Central by 16 points on Friday in Moravian Falls. Steven Montgomery had 14 carries for 114 yards and a TD to lead Alexander Central (2-0), while Lance Justice completed three passes for 73 yards and a score. The Cougars’ Josh Abernethy added two receptions for 71 yards and a TD in the win over the Eagles.

Freedom 60, Draughn 14

Quarterback Jayden Birchfield had a night to remember for the Patriots, tying his own Burke County record with seven total TDs — six passing — in a dominant win over Draughn on Friday in Valdese. The Wildcats (0-2) scored in the first quarter on a 2-yard run from Donnell Wilkins and in the third quarter on an 85-yard kickoff return Khenai Banks. Freedom moved to 1-1 following last week’s loss to perennial powerhouse Shelby.

McDowell 41, East Burke 28

The Cavaliers battled back from a 28-point deficit to get within one score in the fourth quarter, but were unable to earn their second straight victory to start the 2019 season on Friday in Marion. Josh Moore scored all four TDs for East Burke (1-1), while Cody Huffman had three sacks on defense to go with an interception from Logan Johnson.

North Wilkes 52, West Caldwell 14

Fullback Cameron Beaver tallied both TDs for the Warriors on Friday in Hays, but it was far from enough to overcome a talented Vikings squad. West Caldwell (0-2) trailed 42-7 at halftime as it suffered its 16th consecutive loss dating back to 2017.

BOYS SOCCER

Bunker Hill 6, Challenger 1

The Bears notched a five-goal victory over Challenger Early College on Friday in Hickory. Blazen Bumgarner and Ivan Perez scored two goals apiece for Bunker Hill (2-1), while Diego Paz and Braden Rueda added one each. Paz also had two assists, with Joey Brefka and Saul Rodriguez finishing with one each and goalkeeper Conner Mejia notching two saves to drop Challenger to 0-1 on the season.

Get today’s top stories right in your inbox. Sign up for our daily newsletter.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments