The Bunker Hill football team found itself tied with Maiden after the first quarter, but the Bears were unable to keep up over the final three periods as the Blue Devils defeated them 40-13 on Friday night in Claremont. The Blue Devils bounced back from a home loss to South Caldwell last week to improve to 2-1, while Bunker Hill fell to 0-3.
Amarion Craig put Maiden on the board first with a 52-yard rushing touchdown in the opening quarter, but Bunker Hill responded with a 1-yard TD run from Carson Elder to tie things at 7-all. Following a 33-yard TD scamper from the Blue Devils’ Ethan Rhodes in the second quarter, Brennan James caught a 55-yard TD pass from Rhodes to give the Blue Devils a 19-7 halftime lead.
The Bears scored again on Kaden Robinson’s 76-yard kickoff return for a TD to begin the second half, but Maiden regained control thanks to a 37-yard scoring strike from Rhodes to Dylan Abernethy later in the third quarter. Rhodes also hooked up with James for an 84-yard TD pass in the third period before finding Abernethy again — this time for a 75-yard TD pass — in the fourth.
Maiden’s Rhodes completed 9 of 15 passes for 281 yards and four TDs, hooking up with Abernethy five times for 138 yards and two scores and James twice for 138 yards and two TDs. Amarion Craig added 15 carries for 80 yards and a TD, while Chayson Bass and Zach Stewart had interceptions for the Blue Devils.
FOOTBALL
Hibriten 36, Ashe County 18
Despite falling behind twice in the first half, the Panthers outscored the Huskies 24-0 in the second half for their second win in a row on Friday night in West Jefferson. Hibriten (2-1) received a 9-yard TD run from Taylib Howell and a 23-yard TD pass from Daren Perry to Austin Annas in the first half, but found itself trailing 18-12 at halftime before rallying past Ashe County (0-3) in the final two quarters.
Draughn 55, Fred T. Foard 52
The Wildcats set a program record for points and rallied from a 45-28 halftime deficit to top the Tigers on Friday night in Newton. Corey Siemer tallied five TDs for Foard (0-3, 0-1 Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference), but Braxton Cox passed for a career-high three scores including a 40-yard strike to Nick Chrisco to begin the fourth quarter as Draughn (1-2, 1-0 Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference) won for just the second time in its past 17 contests.
Statesville 49, Alexander Central 35
The Cougars lost for the first time in 2019 in a back-and-forth tilt on Friday night in Taylorsville. Steven Montgomery had another big game for Alexander Central (2-1) with 21 carries for 184 yards, but the Cougars completed just 2 of 16 passes in a two-TD loss to the undefeated Greyhounds (3-0). Alexander Central’s Lance Justice had 12 carries for 59 yards and two scores, while Dayente Calhoun finished with 11 carries for 44 yards and two TDs.
Freedom 56, East Burke 7
The Patriots collected their 10th straight win over East Burke on Friday night in Morganton. Jayden Birchfield completed 15 of 22 passes for 221 yards and four TDs while adding four carries for 61 yards and another score for Freedom (2-1). On the other side, the Cavaliers (1-2) scored their only TD on a 4-yard pass from Brett Childers to Luke Coble with 8:45 remaining in the final quarter.
North Lincoln 51, West Caldwell 7
The Warriors managed a third-quarter TD, but didn’t do much else against a North Lincoln squad that scored all 51 of its points in the first half on Friday night in Lenoir. The Knights (2-1) received four carries for 132 yards and two TDs from Jake Soorus, while seven other rushers also gained positive yardage in the 44-point victory. West Caldwell (0-3) lost for the 17th straight time dating back to 2017.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.