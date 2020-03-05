Maddox Kerley

Alexander Central's Maddox Kerley (20) prepares to fire a pitch in this file photo from last season.

 David Scearce/Record File Photo

The Alexander Central baseball team earned a 5-1 win over Mooresville on Tuesday in Mooresville, starting the season at 1-0 while dropping the Blue Devils to 0-1. The Cougars were led by two hits from Maddox Kerley, who also earned the save thanks to 2 2/3 innings of scoreless, hitless ball with four strikeouts and two walks.

Bryson Hammer was the winning pitcher for Alexander Central after tossing three innings of scoreless, hitless ball with five strikeouts and one walk, while Caleb Williams provided 1 1/3 innings of relief. Easton Rhoney, Kade Smith and Jacob Bebber added one hit apiece for the Cougars’ offense.

Alexander Central scored one run in the top of the first inning and two each in the fifth and seventh frames, while Mooresville scratched across its only run in the bottom of the fifth and was held to just one hit.

Softball

Maiden 6,

Lincoln Charter 5

The Blue Devils slipped past the Eagles on Tuesday in Maiden, winning their third season opener in the past four seasons. Maiden moved to 1-0, while Lincoln Charter is now 0-1.

Girls soccerBandys 2,

Langtree Charter 1

The Trojans trailed 1-0 at halftime, but scored twice in the second half to defeat the Lions on Tuesday in Mooresville. Bandys improved to 1-1, while Langtree Charter fell to 0-1.

St. Stephens 1,

Kings Mountain 0

The Indians scored the only goal of the match in the second half during Tuesday’s victory over the Mountaineers in Hickory. St. Stephens moved to 1-0, while Kings Mountain dropped to 0-1.

